Tech companies must resist internet censorship as Turkish elections approach

With Turkey set to hold local elections at the end of March, a group of international and local human rights and advocacy groups have do a joint call for social media companies to resist the Turkish government's efforts to impose online censorship.

Groups signing the petition included Human Rights Watch (HRW), ARTICLE 19, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Istanbul-based Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), the International Institute of Press (IPI) and the European Center for Press and Law. Media Freedom (ECPMF).

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is known for stepping up efforts to limit internet freedom in the run-up to elections, which many say prevents citizens from exercising their right to freedom. right to information and creates an uneven playing field for the opposition.

On the eve of the March 31, 2024 Trkiyes municipal elections, ARTICLE 19, Human Rights Watch and 20 other rights groups and journalist organizations jointly call on social media platforms to respect the free expression rights of their users and to resist state censorship. They should also fully disclose any government requests to restrict accounts or content and be transparent about informal government pressure to restrict content on their platforms, the advocacy groups said, while calling on the Turkish government to stop putting pressure on online platforms to block content.

In a controversial move ahead of May's presidential and parliamentary elections, X restricted access in Turkey to certain account holders to ensure the platform's security. [remained] available to the Turkish people, seen by critics as giving in to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who was seeking re-election.

The company said it is limiting access to certain content in Turkey in order to keep the platform accessible to everyone in the country.

Among the accounts restricted by Twitter are those of Kurdish businessman Muhammed Yakut and investigative journalist Cevheri Gven, who had made shocking revelations about Erdoan's government, its ties to the mafia and its involvement in the corruption.

The groups said a January ruling by Ankara's 9th Peace Criminal Court shows Turkish authorities are ready to step up censorship.

On January 10, the X Government Affairs account posted a January 6 order from the Ankara court containing a list of social media content to be blocked on multiple platforms. The court order targeted 210 items, including profiles and content on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, linked to Yakut.

The court considered that the content constituted a threat to national security and the protection of public order within the meaning of Article 8(a) of the Internet Law.

X subsequently took action against 12 accounts and 15 tweets among those identified in the court order. He did so while acknowledging that the content needed to be protected under freedom of expression and that the company would challenge the order in court, saying in his statement that the measures were necessary to prevent all of its platform from being blocked in Turkey.

the decision violated international freedom of expression standards and the platforms should not have blocked the content, the groups said.

They also discussed amendments to Turkey's Internet law in 2022, which led social media companies to bow more to government pressure rather than resorting to legal means to challenge censorship demands. when they violated international human rights law.

The amendments make spreading false information a criminal offense punishable by prison terms of one to three years, raising concerns about the further deterioration of freedom of expression in the country.

X and Metas' admission that they blocked content demonstrates this fear-driven response to growing demands for censorship from Turkish authorities. X raised explicit concerns about potential sanctions, such as limiting services. Meta made general reference to possible sanctions in his case study.

This approach undermines platforms' responsibility to respect human rights under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), which include resisting pressure to restrict freedom expression, the groups said in their petition.

They also urged social media companies to take certain measures, in consultation with civil society organizations and relevant communities, in order not to give in to the Turkish government's censorship efforts, while making recommendations to the government as as the main person responsible for guaranteeing the right. freedom of expression and free and fair elections.

Turkey, where internet freedom has steadily declined over the past decade, ranks among unfree countries when it comes to online freedoms, a study finds.reportpublished by Freedom House, a US-based non-profit organization, in October.