After Trump's Supreme Court victory, some warn it could be harder for Congress to remove “oath-violating insurrectionists.”





WASHINGTON By ruling that states cannot exclude Donald Trump from the ballot, the Supreme Court has significantly limited any effort, including by Congress, to prevent the former president from returning to office.

If Trump wins the presidential election and lawmakers then seek to decertify the results and prevent him from taking office because he “engaged in insurrection” under Article 3 of the 14th amendment to the Constitution, the decision could exclude this action.

It is on this point that the court, theoretically unanimous in its decision in favor of Trump, despite its conservative majority of 6 votes to 3, seemed divided, the three liberal judges vehemently opposing the apparent straitjacket that the decision required Congress.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative, wrote her own opinion saying she also thought the court had decided questions it did not need to resolve, but she did not join the separate opinion liberal judges.

Apparently, without the support of the four women justices, a five-justice majority said Congress must act in specific ways to enforce Section 3.

This gives the Supreme Court major power to second-guess any decision by Congress regarding the application of Section 3, Rick Hasen, an election law expert at UCLA Law School, wrote immediately after the decision. .

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump violated that provision by challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election, in actions that ended with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In ruling in favor of Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court made clear that anything Congress does must be specifically tailored to Section 3, an implicit warning that sweeping legislation could be struck down.

“Today, the majority goes beyond the necessities of this case to limit how Section 3 can prevent an oath-violating insurrectionist from becoming president,” wrote liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in their separate opinion.

By weighing in on Congress's role, “the majority is attempting to protect all suspected insurrectionists from future challenges to their performance of federal office,” they added.

One sentence in particular caught the attention of legal experts, with the liberal justices writing that the majority “apparently excluded the application of general federal laws requiring the government to comply with the law.”

Several observers said it could be a reference to Congress's role in certifying the presidential election results in the event of a Trump victory in November, which is now governed by the Counting Reform Act electoral law enacted in 2022 with the aim of preventing another January 6.

The law includes provisions stating that Congress can refuse to count electoral votes that are not “regularly cast.” This could be interpreted to apply to a winning candidate who members of Congress believe is not eligible to serve under Section 3.

Derek Muller, an election law expert at Notre Dame Law School, said it seemed the majority wanted to “shut that door.”

But, he added, “the court expresses itself here in a somewhat opaque manner, as if it does not want to reveal the true substance of the disagreement.”

Jason Murray, who argued the Colorado case before the Supreme Court on behalf of voters who wanted Trump to kick off the vote, said he also thought the court may have been referring to the Electoral Count Reform Act.

“It seems to me that liberals could be referring to the possibility that Congress refuses, on January 6, 2025, to count the votes cast for former President Trump,” he added.

Not everyone agrees with this interpretation, with Richard Pildes, a professor at New York University Law School, saying the liberal justices may have been referring to the possibility of legal challenges to the Trump's authority as president if he were in office again.

If the court had addressed the electoral college vote count, “they could have easily mentioned it if that's what they meant,” he added.

Hasen wrote that the decision means that if Trump wins the election and Congress tries to disqualify him, the Supreme Court “will have the last word.” In the meantime, “we could well experience a very, very bad post-election period,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/trump-wins-supreme-court-warn-may-harder-congress-boot-oathbreaking-in-rcna141662 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos