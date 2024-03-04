Start of fuel loading in an Indian fast breeder reactor: New Nuclear





March 4, 2024 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the start of fuel loading of the 500 MWe fast breeder reactor prototype in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. Fast breeder reactors are the second stage of India's three-stage nuclear program. Modi was briefed about the features of the reactor during his visit to the PFBR site (Image: Narendra Modi) The prototype fast breeder reactor (PFBR) was developed by BHAVINI (Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited), a government undertaking under the Ministry of Atomic Energy (DAE) which was established in 2003 to focus on fast breeder reactors . Construction of the PFBR began in 2004, with an initially planned completion date of 2010. India has adopted a three-stage nuclear power program, with the long-term goal of deploying a closed thorium-based nuclear fuel cycle. The first stage involves the use of pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWR), fueled by natural uranium, and light water reactors. The second stage consists of reprocessing the spent fuel from the first stage to recover the plutonium to power the FBRs. In the third stage, advanced heavy water reactors (AHWRs) will burn thorium-plutonium fuels and produce fissile uranium-233. The PFBR will initially use a mixed uranium and plutonium oxide (MOX) fuel core, surrounded by a “blanket” of uranium 238, with the intention of using a blanket of uranium and thorium to ” produce » plutonium and U-233 for use as fuel. driver fuels for AHWRs. “In keeping with the true spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the PFBR has been completely indigenously designed and built by BHAVINI with significant input from over 200 Indian industries, including MSMEs,” the DAE said. “Once commissioned, India will be only the second country after Russia to have a fast breeder reactor in commercial operation.” Aatmanirbhar Bharat translates to “Self-reliant India”. MSMEs are micro, small and medium enterprises. The DAE describes the PFBR as an “advanced third-generation reactor with inherent passive safety features” which, because it recycles materials recovered from spent fuel from the first stage of the program, “offers a great advantage in terms of significant reduction in nuclear waste generated, thereby avoiding the need for large geological storage facilities. “Once core loading is complete, the first approach to criticality will be reached, subsequently leading to electricity production,” the statement added.

The Prime Minister's visit on March 4 included a tour of the reactor vault as well as the control room (Image: DAE) In January, Modi officially dedicated to the nation the Indira Gandhi Center for Atomic Research (ICGAR) Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Demonstration Plant at Kalpakkam, a precursor to large-scale fast reactor fuel reprocessing plants, and in February, he visited the Kakrapar power plant in Gujarat for the inauguration of the first two 700 MWe PHWRs designed and built by India. The second of these units, Kakrapar 4, was connected to the network a few days later. A fast breeder test reactor has been in operation at IGCAR since 1985, although it did not reach its full design capacity of 40 MWt until 2022. “The growth of India’s nuclear power program is imperative to achieve the twin goals of energy security and sustainable development,” the DAE said. “As a responsible nuclear power with advanced technology, India remains committed to developing the peaceful applications of nuclear technology, both in the energy and non-energy sectors, while ensuring the security of nuclear and radiological materials. “ Researched and written by World Nuclear News

