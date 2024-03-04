Supreme Court rules states cannot remove Trump from ballot for insurrection





OPINION ANALYSIS By Amy Howe on March 4, 2024 at 12:09 p.m.

Although the court did not specifically say so, the decisions in Maine and Illinois will likely also be overturned in light of Monday's ruling. (Gage Skidmore via Flickr)

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that states cannot disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol. In an unsigned opinion, a majority of justices held that only Congress and not the states can enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was passed following the Civil War to bar individuals from holding office. having previously served in the federal government. or state government before the war, but later supported the Confederacy against candidates for federal office.

All nine justices agreed that Colorado could not remove Trump from the ballot. But four justices, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in a separate opinion, and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, in a joint opinion, argued that their colleagues should have stopped there and decided nothing about more.

The court's decision comes just a day before Super Tuesday, when 16 states and one territory will hold their primary elections. Trump currently holds an overwhelming lead in the race for the Republican nomination.

The dispute that resulted in Monday's opinion began last year in a Colorado state court. A group of voters in that state argued that Trump was ineligible to appear on the ballot under Section 3, which provides (if applicable here) that no one can be a senator or representative to the Congress, or elector of the President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, in the United States or in any State, if such person had previously sworn, as a Member of Congress or as a officer of the United States, to support the Constitution but then engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the federal government.

A state trial court found that Trump engaged in insurrection, but it rejected voters' request to remove him from the ballot. The presidency, this court held, is not an office of the United States, and the president is not an officer of the United States.

Voters appealed to the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled that Trump was ineligible to appear on the ballot under Rule 3. But that court stayed its ruling to give Trump the time to address the Supreme Court, which agreed earlier this year to evaluate in.

In an unsigned 13-page opinion issued shortly after 10 a.m., the justices overturned the state Supreme Court's decision. The justices explained that the 14th Amendment was intended to expand the power of the federal government at the expense of the states. And in particular, they noted, Section 3 was designed to help ensure a lasting Union by preventing former Confederates from returning to power in the aftermath of the Civil War.

But before disqualifying someone under Section 3, the judges observed, it must be determined that the provision actually applies to that person. And Section 5 of the 14th Amendment gives the power to make this decision to Congress, authorizing it to pass appropriate legislation to implement the 14th Amendment. Nothing in the 14th Amendment, the Court emphasized, gives states the authority to enforce Section 3 against candidates for federal office, and there has been no history of states doing so in the years following the ratification of the amendment.

Additionally, the court added, allowing states to enforce Section 3 against candidates for federal office could create a whole host of problems. First, although Section 5 requires Congress to tailor any legislation it enacts to implement Section 3 so that it specifically targets the conduct that Section 3 was enacted to prevent, efforts by States to enforce Article 3 would not face this same limitation. But the idea that the Constitution gives states more freedom than Congress to decide how Section 3 should be applied to federal functions is simply implausible, the court concluded.

Allowing states to apply Section 3 to federal candidates could result in a scenario in which a single candidate is found ineligible in some states, but not in others, based on the same conduct (and perhaps even of the same factual file), warned the court. And it could create a patchwork that could radically change the behavior of voters, parties and states across the country, in different ways and at different times. Nothing in the Constitution, the court wrote, requires that we endure such chaos.

The court did not address some of the other questions Trump asked it to decide in his brief on the merits, such as whether Trump engaged in an insurrection on January 6.

Barrett wrote a one-page opinion concurring in part and concurring with the judgment. She said the courts holding that states cannot apply Article 3 to presidential candidates was enough to resolve this case. The court should not, she suggested, have ruled on the complex question of whether federal law is the only means by which Section 3 can be enforced.

And in a relatively rare move, she appeared to criticize the tone of the joint opinion filed by Sotomayor, Kagan and Jackson, saying now was not the time to vehemently amplify disagreements. The Court resolved a politically sensitive issue during the volatile period of a presidential election. Under these circumstances in particular, writing about the Court should lower the national temperature, not raise it.

In their six-page joint opinion, Sotomayor, Kagan and Jackson agreed with the result that the per curiam opinion is that Colorado cannot disqualify Trump, but not his reasoning. All three justices acknowledged that allowing Colorado to remove Trump from the ballot would create a chaotic state-by-state patchwork.

But, according to them, the majority should not have then decided who can apply Article 3 and how. Nothing in Section 3 indicates that it must be enforced through legislation passed by Congress pursuant to Section 5, they argued. And in resolving many outstanding questions regarding Section 3, the three justices complained, the majority goes beyond the necessities of this case to limit how Section 3 can prevent an insurrectionist who violates the oath from becoming president.

On December 28, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ruled that Trump was ineligible to appear on the ballot. But a state court judge put that decision on hold in light of the Supreme Court's decision to hear Trump's appeal in the Colorado case. An Illinois judge issued a similar ruling last week, but that case is also on hold pending the outcome of the Supreme Court proceedings. Although the court did not specifically say so, these decisions will likely be overturned in light of Monday's ruling.

Monday's ruling comes less than a week after the justices agreed to take up another case involving the former president. On Wednesday, the justices announced that they would hear a debate in late April on whether Trump could be tried for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election. That decision is expected in late June or early July.

This article was originally published in Howe on the Court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotusblog.com/2024/03/supreme-court-rules-states-cannot-remove-trump-from-ballot-for-insurrection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos