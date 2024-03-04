Politics
Chinese leaders to set growth targets as economic woes deepen
Beijing (AFP) China is set to unveil some of its weakest growth targets in decades when top Communist Party officials begin an annual meeting on Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy faces dire headwinds.
A year after President Xi Jinping was inaugurated for a historic third term, the National People's Congress (NPC) will focus on a litany of economic and security challenges during its week-long conclave.
Last year, with the awarding of his final five-year term, Xi cemented his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
But 12 months later, all attention will be on the dire state of China's economy, which last year recorded some of the weakest growth in decades.
The country continues to face a prolonged crisis in the real estate sector, record youth unemployment and a global slowdown that is weighing on demand for Chinese products.
Armed police and security officers are everywhere on the streets of Beijing this week as thousands of delegates descend on the capital for the “Two Sessions,” a carefully choreographed week-long gathering of the NPC and the Conference Chinese People's Political Consultative Council (CPPCC).
This week's meetings are not expected to see the revelation of major bailout packages that experts say are needed to get the economy back on track.
Most of his major decisions will have been taken weeks before, during closed-door Communist Party meetings, far from the cameras of the international media.
Nevertheless, the topics covered and the tone of the speeches allow us to better understand what keeps Chinese leaders up at night.
“The NPC is neither obsolete nor irrelevant,” analyst Nis Grunberg told AFP.
“It is an important platform for leaders to communicate their top priorities.”
The economy in the spotlight
The first of the “two sessions” has already begun: the CPPCC began Monday afternoon.
The APN, which has nearly 3,000 members, will in turn begin its meetings at 9:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) and hold daily sessions until next Monday.
The first item on the agenda will be Premier Li Qiang's work report, in which analysts expect him to announce that growth in 2024 will remain largely unchanged, around five percent.
That would be one of the weakest China has seen in decades, a far cry from the double-digit growth that long led to the country's breakneck development in the 1990s and 2000s.
Beijing has been reluctant for years to confront these pressures head-on with a major bailout, fearing it would put too much pressure on fragile state coffers.
Analysts see no reason to think that will change soon.
Beijing “will likely err on the side of caution without admitting the extent of the pressures on the economy,” Diana Choyleva, chief economist at Enodo Economics, told AFP.
And analysts agree that, caught between sweeping reforms to revive economic growth and efforts to strengthen state power, China's policymakers have little room for maneuver.
Safety first
An increase in the military budget, second only to that of the United States, is also expected on Tuesday.
Beijing last year revised a law significantly broadening its definition of espionage and carried out raids on a series of high-profile consulting, research and due diligence firms.
The legislature's top body approved a broad and vague review of China's state secrets law ahead of the NPC, which was “a clear signal of the importance of security to the program of this year,” said Choyleva of Enodo Economics.
“The government may well double down on its current direction of strengthening national security measures on all fronts,” Ho-fung Hung, a professor of political economy at Johns Hopkins University, told AFP.
“This will not help the economy, but could help the party-state weather the storm of economic crisis.”
