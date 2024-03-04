A Revanth Reddy | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like an 'elder brother', says Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy; seeks support to develop a state like Gujarat





Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like an “elder brother” to the states, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday made his intentions clear: he would not want to take on the Centre, but would maintain cordial relations. Addressing a gathering on the occasion of launching or laying the foundation of projects worth Rs 56,000 crore by the Prime Minister, Reddy sought Modi's cooperation to develop Telangana on the lines of Gujarat. Reddy said Telangana, with its capital as Hyderabad, the country's fifth-largest city, would like to contribute to Prime Minister Modi's ambitious goal of making India a $5 trillion economy. After a long time, a chief minister of Telangana received Prime Minister Modi and shared the dais with him at an official event. BRS supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on several occasions, skipped the Prime Minister's official visits to the state in the past. “Narendra Modi ji, according to us, Prime Minister means like our elder brother. If there is support of elder brother, then only the chief ministers will be able to take forward the developmental works in their respective states,” he said. he declares. “Therefore my request is: If Telangana is to be developed on the lines of Gujarat, your support is essential here,” the Congress chief minister said. Reddy said the state government would extend necessary operations and give necessary clearances to NTPC to complete the 4,000 MW power plant, of which only 1,600 MW has become operational. He further said that as per the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganization Act, the Center has to set up a 4,000 MW power plant in Telangana. However, due to the actions of the previous BRS government, only 1,600 MW has been completed in the last 10 years. He said the people would ultimately lose if there was friction between the Center and the states. Politics should be confined to elections only and after elections, the elected leaders should work for the development of the state with the help of the Centre. He said Prime Minister Modi responded positively when he met him seeking permissions on certain issues. Reddy sought Modi's cooperation in developing the semiconductor industry in the state besides the development of Musi River. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-like-elder-brother-says-telangana-chief-minister-revanth-reddy-seeks-support-to-develop-state-like-gujarat/cid/2004692 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos