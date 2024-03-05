Politics
China, in surprise announcement, says it is scrapping the prime minister's annual press conference
BEIJING The Chinese government announced Monday that it was scrapping the prime minister's annual news conference, one of the few times a senior Chinese leader took questions from reporters.
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the National People's Congress, said on the eve of the opening of the annual session of the Legislative Assembly that Premier Li Qiang would not hold a press conference at the end of the session. here, as he has done every year since 1993.
The move appears to be a step in the direction of diminishing the power of the prime minister and the government bureaucracy in general, as the Communist Party and its leader Xi Jinping centralize control of national affairs, said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the National University of China. Singapore.
Because the structure is now run by the party, the prime minister is more like an enforcer of party orders, and is therefore no longer as important, he said. This is the main message.
The week-long meeting of the largely ceremonial congress, which opens Tuesday, is being closely watched for any indication of what steps the government will take to revive the struggling economy. Li will present an annual report at the opening that is expected to include the government's economic growth target for 2024.
On Monday, state leaders including Xi and Li attended the opening session of a parallel consultative body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in the cavernous, red-carpeted hall of the Great Hall of the People, d one side of Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
Lou said journalists would have more opportunities to ask questions of government ministers and other officials, as well as the nearly 3,000 delegates at the congress. The last time there was no press conference by the prime minister after the congress was in 1992, state broadcaster CCTV said.
If there are no special circumstances, the prime ministers' press conference will not be held in subsequent years of this National People's Congress, he said, referring to his current five-year term. years which ends in 2027.
Lou, speaking on a range of issues, insisted that China remains open to foreign business and investment, dismissing concerns raised over recent changes to national security laws. He also expressed confidence that the country could overcome any restrictions placed on its access to technology.
The spokesperson reiterated the government's assurances that the revisions to the Espionage Act do not target normal commercial, scientific and academic activities and exchanges. China opposes efforts to defame and undermine its business environment by misinterpreting the law, he said.
The revised law improves the definition of espionage and clarifies illegal behavior as well as the limits of legal behavior to improve certainty and security for foreign companies and foreigners investing, working and living in China, he said. he declares.
Foreign businessmen say uncertainty remains over what is illegal and what is not.
Lou also said that no one can lay hands on China when it comes to technology, citing the development of China's own GPS-like satellite navigation system.
This example fully demonstrates that as long as we persist in being self-reliant, there is no difficulty that cannot be overcome, he said. For any known technology… it's only a matter of time before we develop it.
Lou declined to comment on this year's US presidential election and its impact on China-US relations. He took issue with attacks by U.S. lawmakers and their trips to Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims as its territory.
Frankly, ordinary Chinese people often see members of the US Congress introducing bills to counter China, targeting Chinese institutions, businesses and nationals or even making provocative visits to China's Taiwan region, he said. declared.
The extent of the increase in military spending is expected to be revealed Tuesday at the opening of Congress. Lou did not comment on this year's increase, but his response suggested it would be similar to the recent trend of more moderate growth in percentage terms than the double-digit increases that ended in 2015. Last year, the increase was 7.2%.
Helena Legarda, a defense and foreign policy analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin, expects an increase of 6 to 7 percent, which she said would reflect the importance the government places on defense, even if he wants to stimulate the economy.
“This would indicate very clearly that Beijing is very concerned about its international environment and is therefore prioritizing military modernization over some other economic or social policy issues,” she said.
Lou said China has “promoted the simultaneous improvement of national defense and economic strength in recent years while maintaining a reasonable level of military spending.”
___
Associated Press journalist Emily Wang Fujiyama and researchers Yu Bing and Wanqing Chen contributed to this report.
