PM Modi attacks Oppn in Chennai over Lalu's remark





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the opposition alliance in Chennai, saying the INDIA bloc had a “new formula” to mistreat him because he has no family. “The INDIA bloc has a new formula to mistreat me: I have no family,” said Prime Minister Modi while addressing the people of Chennai. However, he added that people across the country have declared with one voice that they belong to Modi's family. “Across the country, people are saying with one voice, 'I am Modi's family,'” he added. Prime Minister Modi was congratulated by Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, and other party leaders during his visit to Chennai. The Prime Minister's remark comes a day after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Yadav slammed him for not having a family and claimed he was not a Hindu. During the rally, Yadav can be seen addressing a gathering where he said, “What can we do if Narendra Modi doesn't have a family?” He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a real Hindu. tradition, a son must shave his head and beard when his parents die. Modi didn't do it when his mother died. #WATCH | “This is my family,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as people chanted “Modi-Modi” at a public event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/C8a5aXvHaf -ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024 Prime Minister Modi said he had a long-standing love for Tamil Nadu and added that the people of Chennai would play a very important role in the mission to build a developed India. “I have loved Tamil Nadu for a long time. However, in recent years, whenever I visit Tamil Nadu, some people start feeling sick to their stomachs. They have a problem with the growing mandate of the BJP here,” said the Prime Minister Modi. VIDEO | “In our mission to build a developed India, the people of Chennai will play a very important role,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a public rally in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/lvDBXZlksL – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2024 “In our mission to build a developed India, the people of Chennai will play a very important role,” he added. Modi said the country is his family and the 140 million people, the youth, the farmers and the poor are all his family. “To make their future bright, I work day and night. Sisters, daughters, they are my family. I work to offer them more and more opportunities.” Further, he said: Those who have no one belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. Mera Bharat Mera Parivaar (My Bharat My Family). He also criticized the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and said that in times of crisis, its leaders were busy managing the media. “Amidst the efforts of the Centre, the DMK government has turned away from the needs of the people of Chennai and your aspirations. Such a big cyclone came some time ago, the people of Chennai faced such difficulties, but the DMK government has instead done the work of increasing people's difficulties. helping them,” Modi said. “With 'Viksit Bharat', Modi has passed a resolution of 'Viksit Tamil Nadu'. Soon we will have to make India the third largest economy in the world…The central government is working towards the development of cities like Chennai,” he said. -he adds.

