Turkey's energy dependence on Russia increases with plans to collaborate on a second nuclear power plant

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Reports suggesting that Turkey is considering awarding the contract for its second nuclear power plant to Russia, as it did for its first, reinforce Turkey's dependence on Russia in the energy sector. Criticism from both the opposition and environmentalists has emerged over statements by Russian officials – rather than Turkish authorities – regarding the proposed facility in Sinop, located in northern Turkey.

On February 28, Alexei Likhachev, president of the Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom, said in a speech to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, that Turkish authorities had already made the “political decision” to build a second nuclear power plant with Russia in Sinop following the construction of the first in Akkuyu, southern Turkey.

Likhachev noted that the allocation of land for this project was confirmed by the Turkish president.

“Currently we are studying the details, the likely location being Sinop, located not on the Mediterranean but on the Black Sea,” Likhachev said. He also discussed Rosatom's potential participation in a tender for the construction of a third nuclear power plant in Turkey.

Last fall, Likhachev announced Rosatom's intention to use proceeds from energy sales to Turkey to build this second nuclear power plant. The Akkuyu nuclear power plant, built by Rosatom, was granted the right to receive a commission on electricity sales for its first power unit in December 2023, which is expected to start operation in 2024.

On January 31, 2023, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) submitted a proposal to the Turkish Ministry of Energy for a series of nuclear facilities, including Sinop. However, discussions between Turkey and Russia regarding a second nuclear power plant at Sinop have been going on for several years and preparations for construction have already begun at the site.

The second potential plant will be located in Sinop, with technical specifications likely matching those of the Akkuyu plant, comprising four VVER-1200 power units, each generating 1.2 GW.

On September 4, 2023, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Russia and Turkey were considering taking action regarding the Sinop nuclear power plant.

However, the opposition believes that Turkey has given up its sovereign rights and made significant concessions to Russia with its first nuclear facility.

In a recent statement to the Turkish parliament, Republican People's Party MP and Shadow Energy Minister Deniz Yavuzylmaz shed light on the agreement between Turkey and Russia regarding the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, emphasizing that the Russia was guaranteed commissions for the energy produced by the plant. . Yavuzylmaz expressed concern over the terms of the contract, saying the facility, which was built at a cost of $22 billion, belongs solely to Russia. Over 15 years, Turkey has committed to paying a total purchase guarantee amounting to $38 billion, with the total sum over 60 years estimated at at least $284 billion at current market rates, or 5 .68 billion Turkish liras. He further criticized the deal, pointing out that while Russia stands to gain significantly, Turkey will be forced to import from a foreign factory within its borders. Yavuzylmaz warned that the deal effectively establishes what could be perceived as the first Russian military base in Turkey, since 11 square kilometers of Turkish territory have been ceded to a foreign country for a century.

Nordic Monitor previously reported that Russia plans to install radar and missile systems in a Turkish city about 280 miles from a critical NATO radar base as part of the NATO construction deal. Akkuyu factory in Turkey, causing outcry and security concerns from the opposition. Despite opposition warnings that a radar base could compromise Turkey's national security and violate its sovereignty, the motion was rejected in Parliament on October 26, 2022 by a majority of votes from the Justice and Development Party ( AKP) in power of Erdogan and his far-right party. donors, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP)

In 2022, Putin praised Turkey's central role as the most reliable channel for gas supplies to Europe. In recognition of Turkey's strategic position, Putin offered to collaborate on the creation of a European gas hub, leveraging Turkey's geographic advantage to improve energy distribution throughout the region. The proposal highlights deepening ties between Russia and Turkey in the energy sector, signaling an important step towards greater energy cooperation and greater stability in Europe.

After Russia's March 15-17 elections, Putin's planned visit to Turkey is expected to lead to the signing of a new agreement regarding the gas hub initiative.

Last year, Russia deferred about $20 billion in natural gas debt owed by Turkey's state-owned BOTA until after 2023.

In 2022, Turkey imported almost half of its coal imports from Russia for power generation, compared to Russia's 26% share in 2021. The proportion of Russia's natural gas and oil imports to Turkey fluctuates over time but remains around 40 to 45%. Iran and Azerbaijan follow Russia in energy exports to Turkey.

In July 2023, the Anti-Nuclear Platform (NKP) filed a lawsuit to overturn the “positive” environmental impact assessment (EIA) report issued for the Sinop nuclear power plant scheduled for construction in Nceburun. Despite identifying nearly 300 grounds for annulment in the expert report prepared by a team of 15 scientists appointed by the Samsun Administrative Court, the court rejected the request to annul the “positive” EIA report . Although the Council of State overturned the court decision, the project related to the facility continues under government supervision.