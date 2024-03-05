Tom Brady's $17 Million Miami Bachelor Pad After Divorce Looks Like a Resort, See Inside





Tom Brady has quite the oasis to call home as he adjusts to both his post-NFL retirement life and single life. The former New England Patriots quarterback, a California native who spent more than two decades in Massachusetts, first returned to warmer climes for his three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, following his retirement (the second and final) and his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bndchen, the two settled into their own impressive abode in Miami, and the former athlete just gave a sneak peek into his own. WATCH: Tom Brady talks family after divorce On Sunday, Tom took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse on Stories of his very relaxing weekend spent at his resort-style home. The serene photo captures her envy-inducing garden, which features a covered veranda with plush neutral furniture, from which extends a stunning swimming pool surrounded by perfectly manicured lawn and hedges, palm trees and a long row of deck chairs. “Home is where the heart is,” Tom captioned the photo, alongside a series of red heart emojis. ©Instagram Tom lives in the exclusive Indian Creek community The sumptuous property pictured appears to be the $17 million house Tom bought with Gisele back in 2020 near Miami Beach. MORE: Gisele admits to being 'pushed away' by her children amid divorce from Tom Brady MORE:Tom Brady's 11-year-old daughter Vivienne looks like her mom Gisele in latest birthday tribute The residence is located in the village of Indian Creek, an artificial island transformed into a gated community that spans 300 acres; it has around 40 residential units and is known for both its exclusivity and intense security. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushneras well as Julio Iglesias are among various other notable residents of the ultra-wealthy community often nicknamed the “billionaires’ bunker.” © TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Gisèle, for her part, lives on the ranches of the southwest. As for Gisele, late last year she purchased a $9.1 million horse ranch turned luxury mansion in the community of Southwest Ranches, another posh Florida enclave further inland land, almost an hour's drive from Tom's. MORE:Tom Brady reveals the secret to his recent astonishing weight loss The sprawling property spans 7.5 acres and includes a soccer field, two equestrian rings, agricultural land, a large sports field and much more. ©Instagram Tom with children Vivian and Ben Tom and Gisele announced their divorce in October 2022, after months of speculation that they had hit a rough patch during their 13-year marriage. The former couple married in 2009 and share children Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11, and Tom shares son Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan. Get information on the biggest and hottest news, features and celebrity profiles from across the United States. Subscribe to our HELLO! Hollywood Newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.

