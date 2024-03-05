Reviews | Donald Trump fights against dystopian fantasies





First, there is a striking double standard in the way politicians are allowed to talk about different regions of America. Voters in rural states often complain that they don't get enough respect, but can you imagine the reaction if, for example, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, described Alabama which , in 2021, had an extraordinarily high gun death rate. like a place where everyone runs and shoots each other?

Second, and more importantly, I am always struck by the extent to which today's right-wing politics are driven by a dark, dystopian image of America, particularly American cities, that is simply not not anchored in reality.

Much of this seems to reflect perceptions that were frozen long ago and have not been updated to reflect how urban America has changed for the better. New York was a truly dangerous place a few decades ago: there were 2,262 murders in 1990. Last year, however, with pandemic-related crime rapidly declining, there were only 391 too many and early indications are that violent crime is on the rise. continuing to fall.

Nationally, violent crime, at least according to the FBI, is approaching a 50-year low.

These are official statistics, but what about personal experience? I remember New York in the bad old days, and it's not at all the same today. Polling on crime is remarkable, especially when broken down by partisan affiliation: According to Gallup, 78 percent of Republicans say crime is an extremely or very serious problem for the nation, but only 16 percent say it is a serious problem where they live. It's not because Republicans live in safer places: Only 15 percent of Democrats say local crime is a serious problem.

Crime isn't the only issue Republicans seem to be living in the past. In another recent speech, Trump said: We are like a third world nation. Look at our airports. I mean, how bad are the airports? Perhaps he was thinking of La Guardia in the 1970s. I recently landed at Newark's new Terminal A, and it was a stark reminder of how gentrified America's major airports have become.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/04/opinion/trump-biden.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos