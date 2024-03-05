Trump and the Supreme Court: his legal peril has only just begun





DENVER (AP) Former President Donald Trump won a clear victory at the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, which unanimously ruled that states do not have the ability to ban him or any other federal candidate, from the ballot under a rarely used constitutional provision that prohibits them. who engaged in the insurrection after holding office.

The ruling ends efforts in dozens of states to end Trump's candidacy through a clause in the 14th Amendment, written to prevent former Confederates from serving in government after the Civil War.

But it could open the door to more election uncertainty, exposing more state officials to disqualification under the provision and provoking a constitutional showdown if Trump wins the election.

Facing four separate criminal trials, Trump's legal peril may only be beginning. The same goes for the role of the Supreme Court in this process.

Here are some points to remember:

A TECHNICAL VICTORY BUT STILL BIG

The most important thing the court did Monday was overturn a December ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that found Trump was ineligible for president because he violated the Insurrection Clause, l Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

It will also end efforts to exclude him from the ballot in Illinois, Maine and other states. Had the Supreme Court upheld the Colorado ruling, it could have sparked a new wave of litigation that could have disqualified Trump in many states.

The high court avoided addressing the politically contentious question of whether Trump played a role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that would have prevented him from running for office. The decision is almost devoid of references to January 6 or the insurrection, and does not address whether Trump committed such an act in initiating the attack on the Capitol.

Instead, it focuses on the technical and procedural question of who can decide a Section 3 election challenge.

All nine justices agreed that this was within Congress's jurisdiction. But a smaller majority of five votes went further, believing that this could only be done through legislation. This reveals significant divisions within the unanimous majority and indicates the greater uncertainty created by the decision.

A TIME BOMB FOR JAN. 6, 2025?

One possible outcome of this case was the prospect of unelected judges disqualifying the dominant man who has already received hundreds of thousands of votes in the nomination process.

But another potential nightmare is that if Congress is the only entity capable of determining whether a presidential candidate is actually disqualified for engaging in insurrection, it will make that decision on January 6, 2025, when it is necessary to certify a possible victory for Trump in the presidential election. election.

The High Court ruled out the first possibility, but perhaps left the door open to the second. The majority of five justices, all from the conservative wing of the courts, said Congress could implement Section 3 through legislation, subject of course to judicial review. (This means the court reserves the right to have the final say.)

That sparked a court dissent from three liberals, who complained that it closes the door to other potential avenues for federal enforcement of the law.

That would appear to include a voter rejection of Trump if he wins the election — but several legal experts said Monday that's not so clear and the only way to find out may be for Congress to try.

FEEL THE HEAT

The 14th Amendment case is one of two cases placing the high court squarely in the middle of the ongoing presidential election. Last week, the court agreed to hear Trump's appeal of a federal ruling that he was not entitled to immunity from criminal charges for his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump's trial on those charges was originally scheduled to begin Monday, but was postponed because of the battle over his immunity challenge. The High Court, which considered his appeal at the end of April, raises the possibility that the trial will end only after the presidential election.

The justices' unease about being placed in the middle of the nation's partisan divide was manifested in a brief but notable concurring opinion from Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Although she is one of the courts' conservatives, she disagreed with the majority's decision that Congress can only enforce Section 3 through legislation. But she also didn't want to buy into liberal dissent, instead warning against focusing too much on partisan divisions.

…now is not the time to stridently amplify disagreements, Barrett wrote. The Court resolved a politically sensitive issue during the volatile period of a presidential election. Under these circumstances in particular, writing about the Court should lower the national temperature, not raise it.

For present purposes, our differences are far less important than our unanimity: all nine justices are in agreement on the outcome of this case, she concluded. This is the message Americans should remember.

ACTION IN THE STATES

The court's ruling prohibits the use of Section 3 against federal officials absent congressional action, but it leaves open the possibility for states to use the provision against their own officials, noting that it There is a rich post-Civil War record of such actions.

It already started again after January. 6 era. The first Article 3 disqualification in over a century occurred in 2022, when a New Mexico court expelled Couy Griffin, who was convicted of entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 while leading a group called Cowboys for Trump, from his rural county commission. .

The group that brought that case, Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington, later filed a lawsuit against Trump in Colorado. They said they look forward to continuing to file Section 3 complaints against lower-level Jan. 6 participants.

BE CAREFUL OF UPCOMING LEGAL TRIPS

Few observers expected the Supreme Court to exclude Trump from the ballot. But he faces a much more perilous legal path.

The first of Trump's criminal trials, for allegedly falsifying business records to pay money to an adult film actress during the 2016 presidential campaign, is expected to open in New York later this month. The former president is also appealing a New York judge's ruling that he pay $355 million for fraud committed by his companies, as well as a verdict that he paid a writer $83 million for defamed him after she sued him for sexual assault.

Depending on how and how quickly the high court rules on Trump's immunity request, he could still face charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election in Washington DC before the November election.

Two other cases are more likely to happen later in Atlanta, where Trump faces state charges for his 2020 election plot, and in Florida, where his trial is tentatively scheduled for May on charges of improper retention of classified documents after leaving the presidency, but the trial date is awaited. be postponed.

Monday was a victory Trump needed to continue his campaign, but his days in court are far from over.

