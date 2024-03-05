The game has just begun: Will Imran Khan return to pole position in politically unstable Pakistan, experts weigh in





Shehbaz Sharif's second term as Prime Minister of Pakistan did not go as smoothly as expected due to allegations of electoral fraud. Although backed by Pakistan's powerful military, the new government remains hanging on a thin thread of coalition politics and a curveball of doom for former Prime Minister Imran Khan. But is this the end of the game for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo? The long history of this Southeast Asian nation suggests a clear NO.

Pakistan's 2024 general elections have given only one clear signal: although he is languishing in prison on serious charges, Imran Khan enjoys great influence over the country's citizens. Pakistan's powerful military will try to contain his popularity, but it remains to be seen how long it can hold him back.

Well, don't take our word for it. LiveMint spoke to various international observers on the subject and almost all were unanimous in saying that Imran Khan's popularity will haunt the army and the new government of Pakistan for some time.

The game has just begun for Imran Khan

Professor Harsh V. Pant, vice president for studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation, believes that the game has only just begun for Imran Khan. It describes the shaky foundations of Pakistan's new government and how Imran Khan will use his charisma to stay relevant in the country's political space.

I seriously don't think it's game over for Imran Khan or the PTI; Maybe it's the other way around and the game is just beginning because Pakistan now has a weak and fragile government to the point that no one wanted to be prime minister. The decision of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to support the government from outside simply means that the chaos in Pakistan will continue and, although he is in prison, Imran Khan will use his charisma and ability to mobilize supporters to protest against the new government and the army. establishment. All this makes Imran Khan a very important factor in the political evolution of Pakistan from now on,” Pant said.

The example of Nawaz Sharif

Dr Rishi Gupta, a researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institute, vouches for a wait-and-watch mode for Imran Khan. He said a change in military leadership can work out well for the PTI chief and it is just a matter of who concedes first.

Despite the challenges and controversies surrounding his tenure, Imran Khan has demonstrated elasticity and a knack for political resurgence. His past experiences, both in opposition and in power, indicate a propensity for return,” Gupta said.

A change in the leadership of the army could mark a change in their approach towards Imran Khan. It is also a wait and see situation before Imran Khan's return as the newly formed government of Shehbaz Sharif does not guarantee political and economic stability of Pakistan. Secondly, the establishment would need a face in case things go wrong with the current coalition, and Imran Khan could well be used then. It is a question of who concedes first, the army or Imran Khan,” he added.

Moreover, Gupta drew parallels between Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan. No one thought that Nawaz Sharif would ever return to Pakistan, but he is back. The Army brought it back because it met their current needs. It would not be surprising if the army brings back Imran Khan,” he observed.

Imran Khan's fate hangs in the balance

Dr. Martand Jha, PhD student in Russian and Central Asian Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, pointed out that the new Pakistani government is built on very shaky foundations and even small unrest can bring back Imran Khan in the room.

As they say, even a week is a long time in politics. Instability in Pakistan is a norm. So, in such a situation, things can completely change for Imran Khan. The PTI has become the largest party and the coalition that currently forms the government in Pakistan is on shaky ground. Any small agitation can easily put the PTI in pole position to return to power. Until then, Imran Khan’s fate hangs in the balance,” Jha said.

Published: 05 Mar 2024, 06:06 IST

