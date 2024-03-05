Politics
Skidmore: Ending the international student culture war
Former universities minister Chris Skidmore has criticized new restrictions on UK student visas, saying they represent a populist attack on universities based on ignorance and aimed at stigmatizing higher education and get involved in a migratory cultural war.
Talk toTimes Higher EducationMr Skidmore, who served as universities minister under Theresa May and Boris Johnson, said he was deeply disappointed by the UK government's growing antagonism towards a sector which should be considered one of the biggest strengths of the United Kingdom.
Governments come and go, but our university sector is truly world leading and there is so much potential that has been missed by not supporting it properly, said Mr Skidmore, who resigned as a Conservative MP in January to because of the government's bill to guarantee annual oil. and gas licenses, which he said would break Britain's commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The seat of Kingswood held by the former energy minister since 2010 was lost to Labor in a by-election last month.
As Universities Minister, Mr Skidmore launched the UK's first international higher education strategy in March 2019, which targeted 600,000 overseas enrollments by 2030, a target achieved in 2021-22, when 680,000 international students were studying for degrees in the UK.
However, higher levels of international students have been cited as one of the main reasons for the increase in net migration which reached 672,000 in the year to June 2023, leading to the decision to ban postgraduate students from bringing family members with them from January. International registrations for postgraduate courses starting that month were down 44 per cent on last year, according to a Universities UK survey of 73 institutions.
Mr Skidmore, who taught history at the University of Bristol before entering Parliament, said the changes would harm universities and the economy, given the 25.6 billion in revenue generated each year by education exports.
International students are not migrants, they are returning home. Mixing them into a culture war won't help anyone, he said of what he calls attacks on universities based on ignorance, not evidence.
You're racing against windmills by trying to appeal to the lowest common denominator at the expense of the economy, continued Mr. Skidmore, who expressed concern about efforts to stigmatize higher education as it is one of our country's greatest assets.
My old party is now denouncing a valuable sector, and I wonder what they are doing, he added.
Stricter rules on student visas and their potential to harm universities influenced his decision to resign, he added. I resigned because of my commitments to net zero emissions, but I looked at what was going to happen and there was no way I could support what they are doing regarding international students, a- he declared, adding that legislative time had now expired. [for this parliament] therefore they cannot cause additional damage.
Mr Skidmore's criticism comes with the release of the latest report from the all-party Commission on International Higher Education, which he chairs, examining 11 common claims about international students and the evidence for those claims.
Regarding the claim that there are too many international students, the report, Evidence versus emotionexplains that enrollment growth was largely stable between 2011 and 2017, with recent increases thereafter only matching the strong growth predicted by Whitehall in 2011. If the UK had the same concentration of international students than Australia, it would have a million international students. , he notes.
Mr Skidmore said he hoped the report would raise awareness that many universities were heavily reliant on certain courses to stay afloat. One-year master's degrees now dominate, with 66 percent of those taking these courses being international students. “I don’t think it’s sustainable to put all our eggs in this one-year-old basket,” he said.
Warning against over-reliance on students from some countries, he added: Four years ago, 70 percent of students came from 17 countries, but now 70 percent come from just seven countries, we are losing this diversity, which constitutes another challenge.
The commission also calls for a more strategic approach to international admissions, given that some regions may reach saturation in terms of international enrollments while others have the capacity to accommodate many more.
In the past, the British proposal has been submitted to the United Kingdom and universities should fight it. [for students] between them. We need to abandon this big campaign approach and adopt a situation where regional supply [of international students] matches demand, said Skidmore, who said there should be more emphasis on how students can help meet industry demands and help universities.
This was even more important given the financial difficulties many universities face. Very soon, four out of five universities will be in deficit unless we take a serious look at tuition fee levels for domestic students, Mr Skidmore said.
Even though he is no longer a member of Parliament, Skidmore said, it was essential to continue to make positive, forward-looking arguments for international students.
As election manifestos are written, it is time to shout about the value of higher education, he said.
