Key projects in power, roads and railways will accelerate pace of development of Telanganas, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during the inauguration of various projects in Adilabad on March 4, 2024. | Photo credit: By appointment

Today marks a key milestone in India's journey towards greener and more sustainable development with the inauguration, consecration and laying of the foundation stone of several electric power, renewable energy, railways and road infrastructure worth over Rs 56,000 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He was speaking after dedicating Unit 2 (800 MW) of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (Stage 1) of the National Thermal Power Corporations (NTPC) located at Ramagundam of Peddapalli district and launching various other projects across the country in virtual mode in Telanganas. Adilabad city on Monday morning. The project based on ultra-supercritical technology will help improve electricity supply in Telangana and also ensure 24×7 availability of affordable and high-quality power across the country. The Prime Minister also dedicated the newly electrified Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalkhuti railway line to the nation and laid the foundation stone of two major national highway projects connecting Telangana to Maharashtra and Telangana to Chhattisgarh via NH-353B ​​and NH 163 . The Prime Minister said the power, road and rail infrastructure projects will accelerate the pace of development of Telangana, boost the economy and generate ample employment opportunities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during the inauguration of various projects in Adilabad on March 4, 2024. | Photo credit: By appointment He said that the Central government had given top priority to the development of Telangana for the last 10 years and thanked Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for attending the ceremony marking the momentous occasion of launch of several development projects. Earlier, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that the State Government was keen to maintain harmonious relations with the Central Government, which is imperative for the overall development of Telangana. Thanking the Prime Minister for ensuring transfer of Defense land for skyways in the cantonment area of ​​the state capital, he sought cooperation from the Center to develop the riverfront development project Music in Hyderabad. Terming Mr. Modi as Bade Bhai, he said, “We want to develop the surrounding areas of the Musi river on the lines of the Sabarmati riverside project in Gujarat.

