Will Indonesia's Prabowo be investigated for pre-election fraud or could partisan maneuvering save him?

According to the unofficial results of the quick count of Vote of February 14 Defense Minister Prabowo received almost 60 percent of the vote, a significant lead over the other two candidates: former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

Prabowos success his participation in the elections was largely attributed to the tacit support he received from the very popular incumbent president Joko Widodo after the former military general named Widodos' eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate.

With official election results expected to be announced on March 20, calls have grown for an investigation into alleged voter fraud, fueled by allegations of voter intimidation as well as the misuse of government resources to gain support for Prabowo.

According to Nicky Fahrizal, political researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Indonesia, the investigation would not target alleged irregularities on the day of the vote but well before the vote.

The right of parliamentary inquiry specifically targets conditions that arose before elections. This includes issues such as the neutrality of the police, army and [state officials]; social assistance distribution with policy [motivations]; and the mobilization of state instruments, said Fahrizal. In addition, it determines whether certain election candidates benefited from state resources or were state sponsored.

At least five parties affiliated with the Anies and Ganjars camps have made statements suggesting they will launch an investigation through the House of Representatives to investigate what they perceive as structured, systematic and massive fraud in the electoral process.

The parties calling for the investigation hold a slim majority of 54 percent in the House, controlling 314 of the 575 seats. In contrast, the Prabowo camp led by the Gerindra party holds only 45 percent of the seats.

While the investigation results cannot overturn the election results, they could serve as a powerful tool to attack Widodo over the role he played during the election.

The aim of the election fraud investigation is to assess how the government spent money before polling day, said Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a political analyst at the National Research and Innovation Agency based in Jakarta.

If this investigation takes place, parties will have more power and weight to criticize or remove Jokowi, he added, referring to Widodo by his popular nickname.

Three of the parties that supported Anies' presidential campaign, NasDem, the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), said they were ready to participate in the investigation .

Anies' running mate, PKB Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, said on Friday: The alliance of political parties behind me and Anies is ready, strong and will propose [the legislative inquiry].

NasDem Secretary General Hermawi Taslim said the parties had enough data and evidence to prove their claims, and they were waiting for support from the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) to take the decision. initiative to launch the investigation.

The PDI-P, which supported Ganjar's candidacy, said last week that it had formed a special committee tasked with gathering evidence of any substantial electoral fraud.

[This special team] will provide a recommendation regarding a comprehensive strategy, with a timetable and possible options for exercising the right of investigation, PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said on Wednesday.

But analysts say there is uncertainty over the effectiveness of the investigation, especially since parties that supported rival candidates in the election remain part of Widodos' broad ruling coalition.

Most parties in Parliament side with the current party. [Widodo] government, so I think internal support to undertake an investigation is limited, Wasisto said.

One by one, the parties investigating the investigation will be contacted by Jokowi [the president] wants to make sure there is no turbulence inside [parliament]he said.

There are indications that the maneuvering began when Widodo met NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh for a dinner at the State Palace in February, ostensibly to discuss the election results and invite the party to join a possible future Prabowo coalition.

CSIS's Fahrizal said parties seeking to launch the investigation should present a united front and resist pressure from the executive branch.

Otherwise, they could face significant difficulties in exercising the House's investigative rights, particularly during the impeachment phase, he said.

Although some members of these parties might be interested in continuing the investigation, others might be mindful of their own interests, especially as it becomes increasingly clear that Prabowo would win the presidency by a wide margin.

Ultimately, most parties would want to be part of the ruling coalition, Wasisto said, adding that they would seek concessions that Prabowo could offer them to join his coalition.

Being an opposition party in Indonesia is a real challenge. You cannot access funding sources, you cannot access the political arena and that is why these parties will think twice before siding with the opposition, he said.