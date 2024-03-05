Politics
Will Indonesia's Prabowo be investigated for pre-election fraud or could partisan maneuvering save him?
Vulgar: Indonesian Jokowi criticized for giving Prabowo 4-star military rank
Vulgar: Indonesian Jokowi criticized for giving Prabowo 4-star military rank
With official election results expected to be announced on March 20, calls have grown for an investigation into alleged voter fraud, fueled by allegations of voter intimidation as well as the misuse of government resources to gain support for Prabowo.
According to Nicky Fahrizal, political researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Indonesia, the investigation would not target alleged irregularities on the day of the vote but well before the vote.
The right of parliamentary inquiry specifically targets conditions that arose before elections. This includes issues such as the neutrality of the police, army and [state officials]; social assistance distribution with policy [motivations]; and the mobilization of state instruments, said Fahrizal. In addition, it determines whether certain election candidates benefited from state resources or were state sponsored.
At least five parties affiliated with the Anies and Ganjars camps have made statements suggesting they will launch an investigation through the House of Representatives to investigate what they perceive as structured, systematic and massive fraud in the electoral process.
The parties calling for the investigation hold a slim majority of 54 percent in the House, controlling 314 of the 575 seats. In contrast, the Prabowo camp led by the Gerindra party holds only 45 percent of the seats.
Will Indonesia's unpredictable president-elect continue Jokowi's Chinese approach?
Will Indonesia's unpredictable president-elect continue Jokowi's Chinese approach?
While the investigation results cannot overturn the election results, they could serve as a powerful tool to attack Widodo over the role he played during the election.
The aim of the election fraud investigation is to assess how the government spent money before polling day, said Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a political analyst at the National Research and Innovation Agency based in Jakarta.
If this investigation takes place, parties will have more power and weight to criticize or remove Jokowi, he added, referring to Widodo by his popular nickname.
Three of the parties that supported Anies' presidential campaign, NasDem, the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), said they were ready to participate in the investigation .
Anies' running mate, PKB Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, said on Friday: The alliance of political parties behind me and Anies is ready, strong and will propose [the legislative inquiry].
NasDem Secretary General Hermawi Taslim said the parties had enough data and evidence to prove their claims, and they were waiting for support from the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) to take the decision. initiative to launch the investigation.
The PDI-P, which supported Ganjar's candidacy, said last week that it had formed a special committee tasked with gathering evidence of any substantial electoral fraud.
[This special team] will provide a recommendation regarding a comprehensive strategy, with a timetable and possible options for exercising the right of investigation, PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said on Wednesday.
But analysts say there is uncertainty over the effectiveness of the investigation, especially since parties that supported rival candidates in the election remain part of Widodos' broad ruling coalition.
Most parties in Parliament side with the current party. [Widodo] government, so I think internal support to undertake an investigation is limited, Wasisto said.
We need Swiftonomics: Indonesia plans to welcome megastars to boost tourism
We need Swiftonomics: Indonesia plans to welcome megastars to boost tourism
One by one, the parties investigating the investigation will be contacted by Jokowi [the president] wants to make sure there is no turbulence inside [parliament]he said.
There are indications that the maneuvering began when Widodo met NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh for a dinner at the State Palace in February, ostensibly to discuss the election results and invite the party to join a possible future Prabowo coalition.
CSIS's Fahrizal said parties seeking to launch the investigation should present a united front and resist pressure from the executive branch.
Otherwise, they could face significant difficulties in exercising the House's investigative rights, particularly during the impeachment phase, he said.
Although some members of these parties might be interested in continuing the investigation, others might be mindful of their own interests, especially as it becomes increasingly clear that Prabowo would win the presidency by a wide margin.
Lippo group John Riady on his hopes, dreams for Indonesia and the family business
Lippo group John Riady on his hopes, dreams for Indonesia and the family business
Ultimately, most parties would want to be part of the ruling coalition, Wasisto said, adding that they would seek concessions that Prabowo could offer them to join his coalition.
Being an opposition party in Indonesia is a real challenge. You cannot access funding sources, you cannot access the political arena and that is why these parties will think twice before siding with the opposition, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/3254147/indonesias-prabowo-set-face-probe-supposed-pre-election-fraud-or-could-party-jockeying-save-him
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will Indonesia's Prabowo be investigated for pre-election fraud or could partisan maneuvering save him?
- Key projects in power, roads and railways will accelerate pace of development of Telanganas, says PM Modi
- UNCG Women's Tennis Downs 5-2
- Paris Fashion Week Review: McQueen; Valentine; Balenciaga
- Free respiratory syncytial virus vaccination planned for infants in Washington state to prevent 700 hospitalizations each year
- Skidmore: Ending the international student culture war
- Dune 2 actor Stellan Skarsgaard refused CGI for pirate films and preferred practical effects
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Jimmy Kimmel explains the tradition of the Hollywood burger | Entertainment
- Notre Dame football begins spring training this week
- Behrend men's volleyball wins in straight sets against Wilson
- Tumbleweed takes over the town of Utah