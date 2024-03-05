Sharp increase in votes for Indonesian president's sons' party raises suspicion of fraud – BenarNews

A small party led by a son of Indonesia's incumbent president saw its votes rise extraordinarily over the weekend during the official count of votes in last month's election, raising clamor for a parliamentary inquiry into allegations of electoral fraud .

Poll experts expressed suspicions that the vote share of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) might have been increased so that it could enter Parliament, as votes in its favor suddenly increased to around 3.13% over the weekend, compared to 2.6 to 2.8% that it had oscillated. around Friday and the days before.

Furthermore, experts noted that the figures from the PSI election commissions were higher than the figures from the polling stations as well as the predictions of the quick counts. And while within the margin of error of usually reliable quick counts, the discrepancy remains unusual, they said.

Muhammad Romahurmuziy, a United Development Party politician, said he suspected attempts in some districts to boost the votes of the PSI, led by Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Jokowi Widodo.

Vote inflation for the PSI was revealed in many cases, not at the polling station level, but apparently at the district level, he told reporters on Monday.

He meant that at the district level, votes are counted manually and therefore the tallies are more reliable than the data on the commission's website, which could be wrong due to data entry or other errors.

Romahurmuziy also alleged that the disqualified ballots were wrongly added to the PSI count.

Each shift of invalid votes to the PSI clearly hurt the performance of all other political parties in the election, he said.

He cited a case in West Java, where PSI votes increased from one to 21 at a polling station in Banjaran Wetan village. He also referred to a tweet revealing that PSI votes increased from zero to 69 in a Central Java village, Kroyo, according to the online system.

The PSI is seen as a way for Kaesang, 29, to succeed Jokowi, who resigned in October after his second and final term, with the constitution barring him from running for a third.

Kaesang Pangarep (center), chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) and younger son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, speaks at a campaign event in support of then-presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto , in Denpasar, Indonesia, on February 5, 2024. [Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP]

Already, Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who ran for vice president with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, will be registered in the system after the duo won the February 14 presidential race by a wide margin, according to unofficial counts.

It was almost as if Jokowi was trying to prove right his detractors who claimed he was trying to build a political dynasty. Critics say Jokowi is using his influence to insert those close to him into the political system and ensure the continuity of his power.

Jokowi has denied having such intentions.

This was not the only allegation that marred last month's elections, which two monitoring groups recently described as the worst since the country's democratic transition in 1998.

The abuse of the state apparatus for electoral purposes, favoritism, lack of transparency in the financing of electoral campaigns and outright fraud were the main accusations.

Prabowos' defeated rivals, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, contested the results and said they would cooperate to a parliamentary inquiry.

The alleged vote inflation in favor of the PSI should be part of this proposed investigation unless corrective measures are taken, said United Development Party politician Romahurmuziy.

The chairman of the electoral commission, Hasyim Asyari, denied allegations of vote inflation in favor of the PSI.

If you pay attention to the national summary data, we check each record, note objections and particular incidents and trace them back to the original source: [what is called] form C, from the polling station, he said.

We use Form C as a reference in case of discrepancies, he told reporters, referring to an automatic check carried out by the system.

Party spokesman Sigit Widodo said the fluctuation in vote percentages was normal while counting was still underway.

PSI's vote share will automatically increase when votes from areas with many voters are recorded, he said on social media platform X.

It is better to wait for the official results from the General Electoral Commission.

Explosion of PSI voices

Arya Fernandes, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said the PSI received 2.67 percent of the vote in the quick count conducted by her think tank. Official figures show that the PSI's vote share is higher at 3.13% at this stage of the counting, while around 66% of votes in all polling stations have been counted.

The difference of 0.46% is still within the margin of error. The situation would be different if the difference was more than 1%, Arya told BenarNews.

Other analysts said on Twitter and local media that the explosion in PSI's vote share in just a few days had raised alarm bells for them.

PSI politicians have said they are confident the party will cross the threshold of 4% of the national vote to enter parliament, despite quick tallies by pollsters showing it is unlikely to get more than 3%.

The PSI received 1.89% of the national vote in the 2019 elections, which marked its debut on the Indonesian political scene. Of course, this was not enough to cross the 4% parliamentary threshold and gain a seat in the national parliament.

The Court declares the threshold unconstitutional

The threshold is a regulation that aims to limit the number of parties in parliament and ensure political stability. It was first introduced in the 2009 elections and was maintained in subsequent elections, although at different percentages. Parties that do not reach this threshold cannot obtain any seats in the House of Representatives.

On Thursday, however, the Constitutional Court ruled that the parliamentary threshold was unconstitutional, finding that it violated the principles of popular sovereignty and electoral justice. Critics say this has marginalized smaller parties and reduced voter choice.

The court's decision followed a complaint filed by Perludem, an election monitoring group.

The court ordered lawmakers to review the threshold and its method of calculation before the 2029 elections because it was essential to minimize the number of wasted votes.

Another major Constitutional Court ruling, delivered last October, was highly controversial and widely seen as allowing Jokowi's other son, Gibran, to run for vice president.

This decision by the court, then headed by Jokowi's brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, provoked accusations of nepotism and political manipulation.

Jokowi was asked about the latest disputes over PSI's vote share on Monday as he left for Australia to attend a regional summit.

Ask the party, he told reporters at Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport.

Ask the General Election Commission.