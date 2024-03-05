Conservative MP bombs his defense of the upgrade





A Tory The MP faced a BBC the public is mocking the government's flagship leveling up plans. On Monday, a live episode of Newsnight was broadcast from Doncaster as part of a series of town hall-style programs on the road ahead of the general election. The city is one of the areas that will receive funding under the program to reduce regional inequality, touted as a leveling up by the former prime minister. Boris Johnson. But when presenter Victoria Derbyshire asked an audience in the newly created constituency of Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme if they had experienced any impact from the policy, she was met with a unanimous no. (See video at top of story). [Levelling up] is a long-term mission that will not happen overnight. Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith responds to our live audience's resounding no on whether they had already experienced the upgrade:#Newsnightpic.twitter.com/2BR9ouqF4E – BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) March 4, 2024 Asked about the plan, Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, one of the panelists, presented a version of Rishi Sunaks stick to the plan argument. He said: We are the only ones who have a plan, certainly in terms of how we want to invest. Of course, taking it to the next level is something Boris Johnson made a big deal about in 2019. I think it's not just about important cash transfers, but also about pride in our communities. It's a question of opportunity… As the debate was in full swing, Derbyshire stepped in to say: With respect, there are people here in the audience who are laughing at what you're saying. Clarke-Smith, who represents a constituency in Nottinghamshire, continued: We have just had a two-year pandemic. We spent 400 billion on this. This is going to impact a lot of things. This has had an impact on the NHS. This has impacted many construction projects. It impacted all of those things together, so we're still recovering from that. The story continues He added: But we are on the right track. We reduce inflation and we will see that stabilize and we will see that investment, including here in Doncaster East. Related…

