Jokowi has been waiting for 5 years, this latest clue is finally published







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Ministry of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) launched the Village Index on Monday (4/3/2024). It is hoped that this index can become a unique indicator for measuring village development in Indonesia. “This index is important to become a common reference in integrating village data,” said Tri Dewi Virgiyanti, acting deputy for regional development at the Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas, at the event. launch event at Bappenas Office, Jakarta, Monday (4/3/2024). Dewi said that the creation of the village index was actually approved by President Joko Widodo during the limited assembly on the distribution of village funds on December 19, 2019. However, the creation of this index apparently took a lot of time. time and can therefore only be launched now. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT He explained that the Village Index is a combination of two indices that were used to measure village development. The first index is based on data on village potential from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) managed by Bappenas. The second index is the Developing Village Index (DVI) which uses village-level data and is managed by the Ministry of Villages, Disadvantaged Areas Development and Transmigration. “With this revitalization, we hope that there will be no more dualism in the extent of village development,” Dewi said. Dewi said the initiators of the creation of the Village Index were several ministries. These include the Bappenas; Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Culture; Minister of Internal Affairs; Ministry of Finance; PDTT Village Ministry; PSB; Ministry of Finance; and Cabinet Secretariat. Dewi said that even if the Village Index had been launched, it would only be implemented in 2025. According to her, this index would be the only index measuring village development achievements and would be presented in planning documents national, regional and village level. Apart from unifying data, Dewi said the launch of the Village Index would also have implications on a number of things. For example, regarding data sources. He said the source of the data would be the village head or a designated person accompanied by a local assistant. Apart from this, data verification will also be carried out in stages from village to provincial level. According to him, six dimensions and indicators are measured in this index, including basic services, social, economic, environmental, accessibility and village governance. Later, he said, the village index data will be used to allocate village funds each year and determine village development goals in RPJMN documents and regional development plans. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Village head asks Jokowi for 5 billion rupiah per year in village funds (haa/haa)



