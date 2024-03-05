ASEAN Summit Explained: The meeting that brought together nine world leaders in Melbourne

Key points Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will welcome nine ASEAN world leaders and hundreds of delegates to Melbourne.

Several issues are expected to dominate the agenda, including economic development and maritime security.

As host, Australia will focus discussions on regional goals, avoiding domestic issues such as human rights.

Nine Southeast Asian leaders joined hundreds of diplomats, academics and officials in Melbourne for the Special ASEAN-Australia Summit 2024.

This year's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is the largest diplomatic gathering of world leaders in Australia since 2018.

The series of meetings is expected to focus on challenges facing the region, including economic development and responses to Chinese territorial claims on key maritime trade routes.

So, what is ASEAN? And what will leaders discuss at this year's summit?

What is the ASEAN-Australia Summit?

This year's summit commemorates 50 years of relationship between ASEAN members and Australia, its oldest official dialogue partner.

This week, from Monday to Wednesday, hundreds of diplomats, academics and officials will join world leaders in a number of official and side meetings to discuss different policies and issues.

Why is ASEAN important?

Dr Avery Poole, affiliated with Monash University's School of Politics and International Relations, said the summit is important for Australia as it demonstrates our continued commitment and focus on the region.

“The ASEAN-Australia relationship is at the center, but there will be a lot of discussions on the sidelines on a number of issues such as the regional economy, multilateral security, clean energy – all sorts of things,” he said. she declared.

The discussions strengthen relationships and shape policies that help achieve common goals for the region's future, she added.

It is also important for the 1.04 million people living in Australia who were born or have family in ASEAN member states.

How many countries are part of ASEAN?

The ASEAN regional bloc is made up of ten members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Timor-Leste will observe the summit, while Myanmar officials are temporarily suspended from participation.

Why don't Myanmar officials participate in ASEAN?

Myanmar, which was admitted in the 1990s, has lost its place at the negotiating table.

“The idea was for Myanmar to fall in line with its ASEAN neighbors in terms of working towards a more secure situation, with fewer refugees crossing the borders into neighboring Thailand and other countries,” Poole said.

The country remains unstable, with significant unrest, multiple coups and continued oppression of ethnic minorities, sparking international criticism and prompting ASEAN to temporarily suspend its involvement.

What will be discussed at the 2024 ASEAN Summit?

The economy and security are the two major themes of the ASEAN-Australia summit.

“Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia will be keen to see indications from Australia that they intend to develop and develop their economic relations,” Poole said.

Beijing's position in the South China Sea is expected to feature prominently in the discussions, also claimed by members like the Philippines and Vietnam.

She noted that Southeast Asian leaders also want to see Australia commit to multilateral security, particularly maritime security.

“This is not only for the usual security regions, but also because it is important for regional economic growth. The Strait of Malacca, for example, must be safe and secure so that transport rates are safe” , Poole said.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong launched negotiations in Melbourne by announcing an additional $262.5 million for maritime development and security programs.

What topics will be avoided at the ASEAN summit?

Poole said campaigners will be “disappointed” that human rights issues will not be addressed, despite a decline in human rights outcomes in several member countries.

Protesters demanding more attention to the political situation in Myanmar during a demonstration outside the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Source: PAA / Joel Carrett “Australia, as host and upholding ASEAN's non-interference norms… will carefully avoid talking about these domestic issues and will try to keep discussions at the regional level,” she said.

“This will inevitably be disappointing to those who would like to see more pressure on Southeast Asian states to work towards better human rights outcomes.”