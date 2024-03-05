ASEAN Summit Explained: The meeting that brought together nine world leaders in Melbourne

Key points
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will welcome nine ASEAN world leaders and hundreds of delegates to Melbourne.
- Several issues are expected to dominate the agenda, including economic development and maritime security.
- As host, Australia will focus discussions on regional goals, avoiding domestic issues such as human rights.
So, what is ASEAN? And what will leaders discuss at this year's summit?
What is the ASEAN-Australia Summit?
This week, from Monday to Wednesday, hundreds of diplomats, academics and officials will join world leaders in a number of official and side meetings to discuss different policies and issues.
Why is ASEAN important?
“The ASEAN-Australia relationship is at the center, but there will be a lot of discussions on the sidelines on a number of issues such as the regional economy, multilateral security, clean energy – all sorts of things,” he said. she declared.
It is also important for the 1.04 million people living in Australia who were born or have family in ASEAN member states.
How many countries are part of ASEAN?
Timor-Leste will observe the summit, while Myanmar officials are temporarily suspended from participation.
Why don't Myanmar officials participate in ASEAN?
The country remains unstable, with significant unrest, multiple coups and continued oppression of ethnic minorities, sparking international criticism and prompting ASEAN to temporarily suspend its involvement.
What will be discussed at the 2024 ASEAN Summit?
Foreign Minister Penny Wong launched negotiations in Melbourne by announcing an additional $262.5 million for maritime development and security programs.
What topics will be avoided at the ASEAN summit?
Poole said campaigners will be “disappointed” that human rights issues will not be addressed, despite a decline in human rights outcomes in several member countries.
Protesters demanding more attention to the political situation in Myanmar during a demonstration outside the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Source: PAA / Joel Carrett
“Australia, as host and upholding ASEAN's non-interference norms… will carefully avoid talking about these domestic issues and will try to keep discussions at the regional level,” she said.
“This will inevitably be disappointing to those who would like to see more pressure on Southeast Asian states to work towards better human rights outcomes.”