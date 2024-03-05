Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy urges PM Narendra Modi to support development | Hyderabad News





HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy referred to Prime Minister on Monday Narendra Modi as a “big brother” and sought his blessing and support for the development of the state and its people. He stressed the need for Telangana to contribute to the Centre's vision of achieving the `5 trillion savings target.

Sharing the dais with the Prime Minister at a public meeting in Adilabad, CM Revanth urged him to continue supporting the development of Telangana, similar to the development of the state of Gujarat.

“Your role as the Prime Minister of the country is like that of a big brother and it is only with the help of this big brother that the chief ministers of all states will be able to take their states forward in terms of progress and development,” Revanth said in his speech delivered partly in Hindi. , Telugu and English in an attempt to convey it to Prime Minister Modi and the people of the state.

Revanth stressed that the state government is not interested in a break with the center but aims to maintain cordial relations between the center and the state to improve the prospects of the state. He mentioned that the confrontation should be limited to electoral politics and after elections, states need support from the

“We went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately after the Congress formed the government in Telangana and sought help from the Centre. I thank the Prime Minister for his role in approving the construction of elevated flyways on 195 acres of defense land and permission to construct a textile school. “We need the continued support of the center and we are ready to consult the center for the development of Telangana. We also warmly welcome and thank Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the people of Telangana for initiating projects and laying the foundation stones of various development works, including national highways. , railway lines, among others, which will contribute to the development of the state,” he said.

''CM Revanth said that if the Prime Minister could request the Maharashtra state government to give 1,850 acres of land for which the Telangana government would pay the compensation, an irrigation project could be constructed in Tummadihatti and giving water to 1.50 lakh acres of drought. The conflict-prone district of Adilabad and the tribes living here. We have come here and received you to seek your blessings and support for Telangana and its people,” concluded Revanth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stones of several development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees in Adilabad, Telangana.

