Was the Mail behind Sunak's nightly address?

Mandrake simply reports that a few days before the performance, the Prime Minister had met Paul Dacre, the Daily MailHe is a wily 75-year-old editor who has made no secret of how much he fears a landslide Labor victory at the next election.

Whatever else can be said about Rishi Sunak, he is not known for his political showmanship, which is why his dramatic nightly address to the nation outside 10 Downing Street about the extremist threat on our democracy made even some of his closest friends wonder who made him do this. .

The meeting lasted about an hour, says my man at Downing Street. This happened at Dacre's request.

Sunak could of course have spoken about extremism at any time since he took office, and using George Galloway's Rochdale by-election victory as a reference seemed to imbue this maverick politician with an absurd significance.

Sunaks' statement on a Friday evening, however, could not have come at a better time for the Email, just before the print deadline for their best-selling Saturday edition. Staff at the newspaper said they were struck by how easily the front page, under the headline, Rishi Delivers the Speech Britain Needed to Hear, was written.

What also raised eyebrows was that Quentin Letts' favorite writer Paul, who usually likes to keep quiet with his family in his Hertfordshire pile towards the end of the week, published this article on the front page very quickly and with a lot of sentences that had been very carefully refined and thought through, said my informant.

While other newspapers, such as Financial Timesfelt that Sunak's statement deserved no recognition on the front page, the Email chose to also publish in-depth media coverage in its inside pages and a leading column portraying Sunak as protecting the country.

The theme was taken up the next day by the Mail Sunday with another front page article, several inside pages and a leader saying how right Sunak had been to warn the nation about these forces.

My Email The contact adds that if Sunak's statement had been choreographed from his office, it would not have been unprecedented. Frankly, the Conservatives have sometimes become a little too dependent on us, he admits.

Before the 1992 election, David English was editor-in-chief and was on a skiing holiday when one of John Major's lackeys called him to ask what he could do to help them rise in the polls. David had to gently explain that this wasn't how things were supposed to normally work.

There is no doubt that Dacre, Sunak and the Tory grandee Lord Marland, with whom Dacre has also been hobnobbing in recent times, will be watching the Tories' upcoming polls with interest.

Mandrake was the first to question Akhil Tripathi, the prime minister's generous provider of private jet travel. Tripathi is now being taken to court by aggrieved investors in his start-up Signifier Medical Technologies. Among them is Alan Howard, the billionaire co-founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management.

Tripathi denies any wrongdoing, but it's all becoming a bit awkward for Sunak since Howard is a big donor to the Conservative Party.

I have been in contact with Emily Thornberry, Labour's shadow attorney general, who noted that I had reported how Sunak had repeatedly changed his version of events about how he paid for his airfare. She says it's time for the Prime Minister to provide a full and honest account of how he ended up on a plane provided by Tripathi.

Thornberry wants to know on what basis he rose to the highest levels of government and what checks were done on his background in the first place.

Questions I asked Wayne Bontoft at the Downing Street press office in January about Tripathi remain unanswered, although he assured me he would get back to me as soon as possible.

Mandrake would advise Lord Michael Grade, chairman of broadcasting regulator Ofcom, to start emptying his office if Labor took power. Sir Keir Starmer and his cultural and media shadow Thangam Debbonaire believe he has allowed GB News to game the rules of impartiality that bind other broadcasters.

Ofcom took a long time to review 13 complaints of bias made against the channel, which employs several Conservative MPs as presenters, sometimes interviewing other Conservatives. Jacob Rees-Mogg earned a staggering 324,000 last year for his weekday show.

Knighted by the Conservatives, Grade was a controversial choice to take charge of the quango in May 2022 after their preferred candidate, Paul Dacre, failed to make the selection panel. Although Grade is now officially an unaffiliated peer since gaining the Ofcom job, his political views have rarely been doubted.

At the top of the wish list, I'm told, is Beeban Kidron. She first directed television series, including an adaptation of Oranges are not the only fruit while also directing the second Bridget Jones film. After being made Lords by Gordon Brown, she immersed herself in the world of communications as a key member of the Lords Digital Technologies Committee.

Another colleague, Martha Lane Fox, who made her name during the first dotcom boom before setting up the Cabinet Offices' digital public service unit, is also being considered. She also served on the board of Channel 4.

After my revelation that Boris Johnson and his family once again took advantage of the hospitality of Canadian tycoon Sam Blyth by staying for free at his property in the Dominican Republic, a reader contacted me to say he was on the same flight back to the UK with the well known freeloader and it did not go without incident.

Johnson was the last to board with his family and, once seated in first class, he seemed agitated that the plane had not taken off immediately and asked a flight attendant to explain the delay, telling me he said. She said there was a problem, but gave no further explanation. Johnson looked furious. He behaved as if he were the president boarding Air Force One and expecting takeoff to take place immediately.

It then became clear what the flight attendant was referring to when half a dozen police officers charged aboard the plane and, much to my informant's disappointment, chose not to remove Johnson force from the cabin, but a man sitting nearby. from him. The police raid was apparently linked to allegations of drug trafficking.

Blyth, incidentally, was the one who offered to guarantee an $800,000 loan to Johnson in the scandal that precipitated the resignation of BBC chairman Richard Sharp. Blyth was subsequently on a confidential list of four candidates recommended by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to run the British Council with 250,000 staff a year.