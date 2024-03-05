Supreme Court keeps Donald Trump on the ballot





The Supreme Court ruled that Colorado could not prevent Donald Trump from running for the Republican nomination for president because of his role in the events of January 6. This final decision is made by the entire court and unanimously, with the agreement of the liberal and conservative judges. This comes just in time for Colorado's primaries on Tuesday. Indeed, the Court held that the idea that Colorado, or any other individual state, would have such power is simply implausible. The ruling in the Trump v. Anderson case thus puts an end to an interminable, distracting and ultimately unproductive fight. But it also opens up new battles, perhaps more than the judges could have imagined. And the agreement of the three liberal justices adds a note of dissonance to what might otherwise have been a moment of rare harmony.

Colorado courts had relied on Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, which deals with barring persons who have performed official duties, particularly those who had already taken an oath to support the Constitution and who engaged in insurrection, to hold office in the United States or any state. Section 3 was ratified in 1869, following the Civil War, and originally targeted the Confederates. The case was brought by a group of Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters, who won 43 rulings by the state Supreme Court. The main conclusion of the United States Supreme Court in overturning the state court's decision was that the states do not have the authority under the Constitution to enforce Article 3 with respect to the functions federal, particularly the presidency. The key word is federal. The Supreme Court also ruled that states can disqualify insurrectionists from holding state office. Notably, the Court offered no opinion on whether Trump engaged in an insurrection.

There are bound to be big fights ahead over how states should use their own disqualification powers. (Section 3 had been dormant for more than a century before January 6.) What due process should there be? During oral arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts imagined someone walking into the office of a Colorado election official and saying, about a candidate, I think this person is guilty of insurrection, this does not It's not a big insurrection, but it's something, you know, that happened in the streets. In such a case, Roberts said, I don't know what the standard is. He and the other judges may soon have to come up with an answer. The Court considered whether to hear a Section 3 case brought by Couy Griffin, whom a New Mexico state judge had disqualified from serving as a county commissioner, citing his involvement on January 6.

The courts' decision in the Anderson case is obviously good for Trump; but it is also good for the democratic system of this country and for the fundamental union between the states. Even the three liberal justices agree on this point. In their agreement, Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor write that allowing Colorado to remove a presidential candidate from the ballot under Section 3 would jeopardize the Framers' vision of a directly accountable federal government in front of the people. During the Supreme Court trial, it emerged that different states had different procedures for deciding who was on the ballot. Maine and Illinois also disqualified Trump, but did it a different way. (In Maine, the secretary of state made the decision herself; hours after the Court ruled in Anderson, she announced that Trump was back on the ballot.) The three liberals envisioned a chaotic patchwork state by state, at odds with our nations. principles of federalism. The per-curiam opinion further observes that the disruptions would be all the more serious and could nullify the votes of millions and change the outcome of the election if the application of Article 3 were attempted after the nation's vote .

But the justices make clear that they did not rule this way because the application of Article 3 would be complicated or because Trump supporters would be angry. Nothing in the Constitution requires that we endure such chaos, they argue in the per-curiam opinion. They did not hesitate to admit that Article 3 is still in force; they simply said that it was up to the federal government to apply the provision when it came to federal employees. Indeed, liberals note, the idea that a handful of officials in a few states could decide the next U.N. president would be particularly surprising given the history of the Fourteenth Amendment, which was intended to increase the power of the federal government over -towards the United States. the States, and to prevent the individual States from tearing the Union apart and dragging the country into civil war again. In short, while allowing states to keep Trump off the ballot might cause a political uproar, more importantly, it would constitute a constitutional travesty.

There are also individual constitutional rights that deserve protection. As the decision notes, Article 3 works by imposing a preventive and severe sanction on certain people, a ban on performing a wide range of functions, rather than by granting rights to all. (Other parts of the Fourteenth Amendment confer rights, including the right of citizenship.) In other words, since Section 3 punishes insurrectionists, there must be a way, the Court held, to check [] which particular individuals are targeted by this provision, that is to say who the insurgents really are. The justices cite a hotly contested 1869 opinion known as the Griffins Case, written by Chief Justice Salmon Chase while he was traveling the circuit, that is, serving as judge of a lower court. They further cite Chase's view that due process in the form of more or less formalized procedures, evidence, decisions, and executions of decisions is necessary.

Where liberals and, it seems, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who also filed a brief partial consent agreement, differ from the majority is on the question of which federal authority has the power to verify that a person is a disqualified insurrectionist. Based on the per curiam ruling, a five-justice majority believes that only Congress can do this, subject of course to judicial review, probably by enacting legislation. (This was also Chase's view.) This conclusion rests on Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment, which allows Congress to implement other parts of the Amendment through appropriate legislation. The majority held that the sections should be read together: Section 5's power of Congress is essential when dealing with Section 3.

Congress did pass such legislation in 1870, but it also largely repealed it in 1948. There is one federal statute of possible enforcement: 18 USC 2383, a criminal insurrection statute. The majority notes that Article 2383 is the successor to an 1862 law and therefore preceded Article 3 by seven years. They strongly suggest that it could nevertheless serve as implementing legislation or, at least, that any implementing legislation should resemble Section 2383. But there is a wave of ambiguity on this point that portends future litigation.

Barrett's objection is that the Court was not required to opine on the complex question of how the federal government itself could apply Section 3 in order to resolve this case; it simply had to say what the Colorado couldn't do it. The liberals go further, in substance and in tone. They complain that the majority is closing the door and preventing the judicial application of this provision. The example they give is what could happen when a party is pursued by an insurrectionist and raises a defense on that point. In other words, a defendant could attempt to overturn a verdict by claiming that the prosecutor or judge assigned to the case is an insurrectionist, and therefore the trial was unfair. But this hypothesis offers insight into how Article 3 could be applied broadly and, indeed, unwisely, in the absence of a clear system for determining who is and who is not a disqualified insurrectionist. .

Even more striking, liberals question the motives of their colleagues. They are deciding new constitutional questions to protect this Court and the petitioner from any future controversy, they write. This is a heavy accusation; the petitioner, of course, is Donald Trump. They go further a few pages later, writing that the majority is trying to protect all suspected insurrectionists from future challenges to their holding federal office. It’s not just that this tongue is angry; it curiously ignores the majority's assertion that Congress has exactly that power. From a civil liberties perspective, one could actually argue that the majority has given Congress too much power to exclude dissenting voices from public life. (Section 3 mentions not only insurrectionists, but also those who provide aid or comfort to America's enemies.) Trump's accusation of liberals of isolation is more likely to resonate with those who are struggling to abandon hope that Trump could simply be excluded from the ballot. But this hardly encourages meaningful discussion about what the real parameters of Section 3 might be.

Barrett, although he shares liberals' reservations about the power of Congress, offers what reads like a warning about their deal. The Court resolved a politically sensitive issue in the volatile period of a presidential election, she said. Under these circumstances in particular, writing about the Court should lower the national temperature, not raise it. For present purposes, our differences are far less important than our unanimity: all nine justices agree on the outcome of this case. This is the message Americans should remember.

To be clear, Trump didn't settle for a technicality. His lawyers had made some rather obscure arguments, such as that the president was not an officer of the United States within the meaning of Section 3, and even that the inaugural oath did not count as an oath of support for the Constitution. But the Court did not take one of these escape routes. Rather, it was a general constitutional principle that can also be framed as a practical question: Who decides who cannot hold any federal office? Not Colorado.

