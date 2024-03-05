PM Modi isn't really Hindu, he didn't shave his head after his mother died: Lalu Yadav





Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed 'he is not a true Hindu' as he was not tonsured after the death of his mother Heeraba Modi in December 2022. According to Hindu customs, men should shave their heads when a parent dies. Lalu Yadav made the remarks while addressing a “Jan Vishwas Maha Rally” at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, which was attended by several opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The former Bihar chief minister also targeted the Prime Minister for his remarks on nepotism, saying “people with more children are being humiliated because of this issue”. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own. It was the first Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) rally organized in Patna, as well as the first after Lalu Yadav underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore in 2022. While lashing out at the Prime Minister for nepotism, Lalu Yadav praised his daughter Rohini for donating her kidney to him. The RJD chief also said that despite multiple ills, his work for the people continued. While calling for defeating the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said, “Bihar has given birth to many great personalities. In the same Gandhi Maidan, the country's leaders held rallies and meetings. “Bihar is the land that rules the country. The opinion of Bihar has so much power that the people of the country imitate what Bihar decides,” he added. On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's switching sides to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the RJD chief said, “We never mistreated him when he broken the alliance with us. “Is he not ashamed of what he is doing? The BJP will be decimated in the next polls. We are united against the BJP,” he added. Also addressing the gathering, Kharge questioned PM Modi's slogan “Modi Ki Guarantee” and claimed that Nitish Kumar would never be brought back into the Mahagathbandhan fold. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Center was benefiting from loan waivers from its benefactors, with small and medium businesses being affected by the growing pressure of demonetization and implementation of product tax and services. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the real 'Amrit Kaal' this will come only after the BJP is ousted from power. Published by: Karishma Saurabh Kalita Published on: March 4, 2024

