China unites around Xi Jinping's vision





Hu Yuexiao, chief economist at Shanghai Securities, said China is in the middle of an economic transition. The pursuit of speed has given way to changing the growth model, Hu said. Wang Huiyao, founder of the Center for China and Globalization, expressed confidence in China's ability to achieve its growth target, citing its growing capabilities in electric vehicles, high-speed trains and the Internet 5G. China is the largest battlefield for new productive forces, he said. Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Credit: P.A. In his hour-long speech, largely focused on domestic politics, Li reiterated Beijing's position on Taiwan and said China would promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations while pursuing the glorious cause of rejuvenation. national. The CCP claims the democratic island as its own although it has never ruled Taiwan, which it threatens with a daily campaign of harassment. On Tuesday, a dozen Chinese warplanes and six navy ships were detected near Taiwan by the island's Defense Ministry.

Li said the government would continue to invest in military development without giving a specific figure. Li said the Party will implement Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening the military and strategy. We will remain committed to the Party's absolute leadership over the people's armed forces, he said. Loading In remarks seen as targeting the United States and its allies, the prime minister said China would remain firm in opposing all acts of hegemony, authoritarianism and intimidation and upholding fairness and justice. international. The National People's Congress speech, which effectively presents the Chinese government's annual budget, is one of the few public windows into Beijing's increasingly opaque decision-making process each year. A plenum, at which major policy changes are usually announced, was supposed to take place before the congress, but it did not take place. The congress will now take place until Sunday largely behind closed doors. Restrictions grew more pronounced as power became increasingly concentrated around Xi. On Monday, the congress announced that Li's annual news conference at the end of the event had been canceled for the first time in three decades, eliminating one of the few opportunities to ask questions of China's leaders each year.

