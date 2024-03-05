On Israel, Trump is even worse than Biden





Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a Get Out the Vote rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, March 2, 2024. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

To understand the current state of U.S. policy regarding Gaza, Israel, and Palestine, one need only look at the very different ways in which the House of Representatives has handled the cases of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, and from Rep. Brian Mast. , a Republican from Florida.

Tlaib was punished for her views on Israel and the Gaza war. The mast was not.

It's not hard to understand why.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, was censured by the Republican-controlled House in November after posting a video of protesters in Michigan chanting from the river to the sea: “Palestine will be free.” Israel's supporters claim the chant is code for a desire to wipe the Jewish state off the map, but Tlaib responded that it was simply an ambitious call for freedom, human rights. man and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction or hatred.

I can't believe I have to say this, she added, but the Palestinian people are not disposable.

Censoring Tlaib was a symbolic act that has no substantial impact on her ability to function in Congress, but that was beside the point. House Republicans simply wanted to embarrass her and politically marginalize any congressional support for the Palestinian people. House Democrats briefly sought to censure Mast for comparing Palestinians to the hundreds of thousands of German civilians bombed into oblivion by the Allies in Nazi Germany during World War II. His implication was that Palestinians deserve to be annihilated for the crimes of Hamas, just as German civilians were annihilated for the crimes of Hitler and the Third Reich. I would encourage the other side not to float the idea of ​​innocent Palestinian civilians lightly, he said. I don't think we would use the term innocent Nazi civilians during World War II lightly.

The motion to censure Mast was introduced in the House last November, just as Republicans were attacking Tlaib. But while the motion of censure against Tlaib was successful, the motion against Mast was quietly withdrawn.

Since then, Mast has doubled down on his anti-Palestinian rhetoric without suffering any consequences. He even wore an Israeli military uniform to a Republican conference at the Capitol. Asked about it by reporters, he said that since Tlaib was flying a Palestinian flag outside his office, he thought he should wear his old Israel Defense Forces uniform. A U.S. Army veteran who lost both legs in Afghanistan in 2010, Mast briefly volunteered with the Israeli army in January 2015, performing support duties such as packing medical kits. Virtually every other Republican in Congress shares Mast's view and would happily don an IDF uniform if they had one.

Earlier this year, Mast expanded on his comments about Palestinian civilians, saying that even Palestinian babies are not innocent and therefore legitimate targets. It would be better if you killed all the terrorists and everyone who supports them, he told the Code Pink protesters. Asked about the images of Palestinian infants killed during Israeli attacks, he replied that they were not innocent Palestinian civilians.

The contrasting outcomes of the Tlaib and Mast cases highlight an undeniable fact: the American political establishment still strongly favors Israel over the Palestinians. But if Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office, he and his MAGA Republicans like Brian Mast will be even worse off.

Trump is a big supporter of war crimes, particularly against Muslims. During his first term, he intervened on behalf of Special Operations Chief Eddie Gallagher, a Navy SEAL platoon leader convicted of posing for a photo with the body of a dead Iraqi; Another SEAL team member told investigators that Gallagher was truly evil, but Trump told a political rally that he was one of our great fighters. Trump also pardoned Blackwater contractors convicted of killing Iraqi civilians in a savage shooting in Baghdad's Nisour Square. There is no way he will try to stop Israel from indiscriminately killing Palestinians.

After the October 7 Hamas attack, Trump briefly criticized Netanyahu and blurted out that Hezbollah was very smart. Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, has fought Israel on its northern border with Lebanon. Trump was immediately and openly attacked by other Republicans for his comments, and he quickly renewed his long-standing pledge to fully align the United States with Israel. If re-elected, he will give Israel full support for all-out war, and he will do so with the full support of the Republican Party.

Republicans' support for Israel is matched, if not exceeded, by their hatred of the Palestinians. Rep. Ryan Zinke, a Montana Republican who served as Interior secretary in the Trump administration, has proposed legislation that would block Palestinians from entering the United States and trigger the mass expulsion of those already there. It would prohibit holders of passports issued by the Palestinian Authority from obtaining U.S. visas, while mandating the removal of Palestinian passport holders already living here.

Many Republicans express their unwavering support for Israel in biblical and apocalyptic terms. Rep. Mike Johnson, an evangelical Christian, made his first public appearance after being elected House speaker last October at a Republican Jewish Coalition conference, where he said God was not done with Israel.

It is dangerous to get between evangelicals and their theology. Trump recognizes their importance to his political success, and his support for Israel is a way to satisfy his evangelical Christian base. No president has done more for Israel than me, Trump said in 2022. Our wonderful evangelicals appreciate it far more than people of the Jewish faith, especially those in the United States.

At the 2016 Republican convention, Trump pushed through a provision in the party platform ending the Republican Party's support for a two-state solution and a Palestinian state. Today, Trump and Republicans agree with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he says Israel can no longer accept a two-state solution. In any future deal, Israel will need security control over all territory west of the Jordan River, Netanyahu said in January. This conflicts with the idea of ​​sovereignty. What can you do? I tell this truth to our American friends and put a stop to the attempt to force us into a reality that would endanger the State of Israel.

This suits Trump and Republicans like Brian Mast.

Even as the Biden administration has gone out of its way to support Israel, the president has repeatedly said in recent weeks that an independent Palestinian state is still possible. Additionally, political turmoil within the Democratic Party is beginning to impact Biden, forcing the White House to change its approach to Israel. Over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris called for an immediate ceasefire; This new pressure from the Biden administration appears to be paying off, as Israel and Hamas now appear closer to an agreement.

Trump would never face such pro-Palestinian pressure from the Republican Party. He and his MAGA cult of Christian nationalists will never force Israel to accept a ceasefire or Palestinian state. Mast harshly attacked Biden for continuing to support a two-state solution, dismissing the idea by saying a Palestinian state would be run by terrorists.

There are limits to Biden's support for Netanyahu. Trump and the Republican Party have none.

Correction: March 4, 2024 at 8:26 p.m. ET An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the organization that Trump called “very smart.” It was Hezbollah, not Hamas.

