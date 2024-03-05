Johnson's apology was carefully worded to save face, human rights lawyer says





A police officer knocks on the door of the Prime Minister's official residence in Downing Street, as public anger continues following the leak of an email on Monday from Boris Johnson's principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, inviting 100 members Downing Street staff to bring their own alcohol. celebration on May 20, 2020 (Stefan Roussea/PA) (PA Wire) A lawyer has described Boris Johnson's carefully worded apology as a means of saving face, calling it nonsense. Adam Wagner, a human rights lawyer who has spent the pandemic interpreting complex coronavirus laws and explaining them to the public on social media, said the prime minister's statement was clearly based on lawyers and essentially concerned his personal liability. In a series of articles on Twitter he said: Johnson's apology was carefully worded and obviously justified by a lawyer. He said he was there because he implicitly believed it was a professional event, that in hindsight he should have sent everyone back inside and, technically, we could say that this was within the guidelines. This is completely absurd and makes no sense given what the government was telling everyone to do at the time. Adam Wagner, human rights lawyer The apology, when read carefully, was aimed at the millions who would not see it that way, but because he also said that technically it could be said to fall within the guidelines, he implicitly said that millions of people are wrong in their interpretation. It was just what he thought the event was. The defense is therefore solely personal and leaves open the possibility that the event was something else without him realizing it. Much of this is his personal responsibility, he implicitly denies that he knew what the event was, saw the email, or had anything to do with it. Because here's the key point: based on the wording of the email (bring your own alcoholic beverage), this technically couldn't be a work event. Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire) While Mr. Wagner suggested Prime Minister Although such an event would be considered reasonably necessary to thank staff for their hard work during the pandemic, he doubted it would carry any weight given the current situation. Government guidelines in effect at the time discouraged workplace gatherings. He added: The ultimate point is that at the time, if anyone had asked the Prime Minister or the Minister of Health whether it was legal to hold an outdoor gathering of social workers for 100 people with alcohol and food, he would have answered with a resounding no. It's to save face. This is completely absurd and makes no sense given what the government was telling everyone to do at the time.

