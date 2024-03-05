Donald Trump Wins North Dakota Caucuses, CBS News Projects





Former President Donald Trump has won the Republican presidential caucuses in North Dakota, CBS News projects.

The victory comes a day after former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley scored her first victory in the 2024 presidential elections, winning the Republican presidential primary in Washington, DC.

White House candidates now turn their attention to Super Tuesday, when results pour in from 16 states in contests that represent the largest delegate haul of any day in the presidential primary. Trump and President Biden, a Democrat, are dominating their elections and are on track to win their party's nomination later this month.

Trump's landslide victory in North Dakota gives him all of the state's 29 delegates, according to state rules.

There are 865 Republican delegates up for grabs on Tuesday. A Republican presidential candidate needs 1,215 delegates to secure the party's nomination. The victory in the North Dakota caucuses puts Trump at 276 delegates to Haley's 43.

Former President Donald Trump speaks in the library at Mar-a-Lago March 4, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Four candidates were on the ballot, including Trump and Haley. The other candidates, who received little attention, were Florida businessman David Stuckenberg and Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley, who recently ended his campaign.

Retired music teacher and librarian Karen Groninger of Almont said Monday that she voted for Trump, calling him the better choice. The 76-year-old cited Trump's 2020 speech at the annual anti-abortion March for Life event in Washington, D.C. — the first by a sitting president — and his border policies.

Longtime Republican Sen. Dick Dever of Bismarck said he voted for Haley but added she was unlikely to win. The 72-year-old retired factory representative said: “I hear a lot of people say they really liked Trump's policies, but they don't like the way he behaves, and I think he went a little too far.”

Caucus voters were encouraged to become paying members of the party, but those who did not want to pay $50 for an annual membership were asked to sign a pledge to affiliate with the party, said caucus chairman Robert Harms .

North Dakota is the only state without voter registration. The caucuses followed the state's official voter identification protocols, such as providing a driver's license. Voting took place only in person and on printed ballots, which will be counted by hand.

In 2016, it was a delegate from North Dakota who helped Trump secure the numbers needed for the Republican presidential nomination. He swept North Dakota's three electoral college votes in 2016 and 2020, winning about 63% and 65% of those votes, respectively.

As president, Trump traveled to Bismarck and Mandan in 2017 to talk about tax cuts, and he campaigned twice in Fargo in 2018 for Kevin Cramer as part of the congressman's successful bid. Congress at the time against Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL party is holding a presidential primary almost entirely by mail, with absentee voting from February 20 to March 30 and limited in-person voting for residents of Indian reservations. President Biden, Rep. Dean Phillips and six others are on the ballot.

A third party will count the ballots in Fargo on March 30, with results then available on the party's website.

Senator Bernie Sanders won the state's Democratic caucuses in 2016 and 2020.

More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/donald-trump-wins-north-dakota-caucuses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos