Election Commission of Pakistan denies reserved seats to Imran Khan's PTI-backed coalition





Last updated: March 04, 2024, 9:30 PM IST

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' party chant slogans during a protest against allegations of electoral fraud in some constituencies during the parliamentary elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday February 11, 2024. (AP)

Pakistan's Election Commission rules against Imran Khan's party, denying reserved seats to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council. Impact on upcoming elections

In a huge setback for Imran Khan, Pakistan's Election Commission ruled on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) was ineligible for reserved seats allocated to women and minorities in Parliament and that their share of seats should be allocated to other parties.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the split decision with a 4-1 majority, with ECP Punjab member Hassan Bharwana disagreeing with the majority verdict. The ECP said that the SIC, a political alliance of Islamic and religious Barelvi political parties in Pakistan, has no right to claim quota of reserved seats due to irreparable legal defects and violation of a mandatory provision of submission of party list for reserved seats. which is a requirement of the law.

The ECP had reserved the verdict on petitions filed by the SIC seeking allocation of seats to women and minorities after the winning PTI-backed candidates joined its ranks after the February 8 elections. More than 90 independent candidates backed by imprisoned former Prime Minister Khan won the National Assembly elections.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the matter and reserved its verdict on February 28. PTI-backed independent candidates took the lead in the February 8 elections after winning all 92 National Assembly seats, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) (79) and Pakistan People's Party ( PPP) (54).

The reserved seats were allocated to all political parties based on their strength in the assemblies, except the PTI-backed SIC. Seats in the National Assembly will not remain vacant and will be allocated through the process of proportional representation of political parties on the basis of seats won by political parties, the order said.

The ECP had not allocated to any party 23 seats out of 60 for women and 3 out of 10 for minorities in the National Assembly. The main reason why the reserved seats were not allocated was that the SIC had not provided a list of candidates for the reserved seats. The party is expected to provide a list of candidates to the ECP before the elections.

The SIC may not have expected to win a seat, but it suddenly rose to prominence after independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf joined the right-wing religious party in hopes of securing a seat. reserved seats. Earlier, Khans PTI was deprived of its common bat symbol and its candidate had to contest independently.

The ECP's decision would impact the election of the president and members of the Senate due to take place this month. PTI Senator Ali Zafar, speaking in the Senate, slammed the ECP verdict, calling on the ECP chief and its members to resign. They don't deserve it and should step aside, he said.

He also announced an appeal against the Supreme Court's decision and demanded that the election of the president and new senators be suspended until the matter is decided by the supreme court. We demand that the election of the president and senators be postponed, otherwise the process will be reversed if the highest court grants our request, he said. PTI SH AMS AKJ AMS

.

.

