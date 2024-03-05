The Supreme Court's Confusing Ruling on the Trump Ballot Case





The Supreme Court showed it could act quickly by allowing Trump to continue his presidential campaign and clamping down on the state's ability to disqualify insurrectionist candidates. In fact, the Court has shown that it can achieve this even on difficult constitutional questions. His decision, however, only exacerbates questions about why the court is acting, questions that will deepen doubts about the judge's impartiality and his lack of partisan tug-of-war.

Doubts are sown by both the timing and content of the recent disqualification decision. The Court added a date to its regular schedule for the sole purpose of issuing this opinion, clearly taking into account Trump's requests for a resolution before Super Tuesday. He also published a brief unsigned notice (for the judges) which demonstrates a rapid work effort.

But while heeding Trump's requests for a speedy resolution of the disqualification question, the Court has repeatedly declined to expedite Special Counsel Jack Smith's request for a speedy resolution of the question of whether Trump is to protected from criminal prosecution. This question is actually much easier to resolve than the question of disqualification (in short, no). Yet the Court has dragged its feet in a way that allows Trump's efforts to delay the functioning of the criminal justice system, perhaps until the election or beyond.

We often judge others on how they spend their limited time and money. These decisions about how to allocate scarce resources shed direct light on their character. The justices' decisions about when to hurry and when to dawdle are impossible to understand without paying attention to the partisan overtones of the cases. In a crude way, it seems that the Court hurries up when Trump demands it, and brakes when he says brake.

Substance follows method. As for the merits of this week's disqualification decision, the unanimity on the results cannot hide an embarrassing series of logical leaps necessary to make the question of disqualification go away for Trump, at least for now.

For starters, the unsigned opinion relies on the idea that only Congress can say how disqualification occurs. Yet, as the Court itself concedes, the text and history of the relevant constitutional language of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment are clearly inconsistent with this notion.

It is traditional that those who were disqualified because of their participation in the Confederacy did not have to wait to be disqualified under federal law: they were automatically disqualified. If the initial understanding was that disqualification under Section 3 was automatic, why is it necessary for Congress to establish a procedure? It's not that the justices don't know the historical facts: The opinion cites the approval of an 1868 case of a putative Georgia House member, who was treated as ineligible by House officials. the state and federal government without a law coming into play.

Worse, what the Court says about how Congress can act is internally contradictory. On the one hand, the majority suggests that congressional legislation is necessary for disqualification. On the other hand, the opinion selects and approvingly discusses two cases in which a single chamber of Congress considered whether to disqualify a potential legislator without relying on the passage of a law. So can a house of Congress, acting within its election-related duties rather than enacting law, disqualify Trump? The original interpretations and history cited with approval by the Court suggest that it is possible, but the Court at least suggests otherwise.

This confusion matters because the Court expressly refuses to say anything about whether Trump actually triggered the disqualification on or before January 6. The question of whether he is a legitimate candidate therefore remains undecided. However, in suggesting that congressional legislation is necessary to complete its disqualification, the Court overrides Section 3's original understanding that disqualification is automatic and leaves the matter to Congress, knowing full well that Congress does not will not act through a new law. The result is, unfortunately, a sort of template for insurgents to run for office.

Through these arguments, a so-called originalist Court, including the most methodologically purist justices, repeatedly plays with originalist evidence and arguments that they elsewhere consider compelling. Instead, they rely on arguments from consequences that they ridicule and pillory in other contexts, such as in recent Second Amendment jurisprudence. If there is one immediate casualty of today's decision, it may well be the originalist justices' reputation for acting in a consistent and principled manner.

So what happens if the decision is not the result of the judges' legal commitments? A separate opinion by Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson denounces the majority opinion's passages on the role of Congress as an effort to isolate this Court and the petitioner. [Trump] future controversies. It is an incendiary sentence that, once digested, will fuel growing skepticism about the willingness or ability of the courts to stand above the partisan fray.

In effect, the concurring justices say, the Court attempted to decide an issue that was not before the Court, and then it did so in a manner that was motivated in part by a desire to protect a particular political candidate . Aside from the fact that this nominee is in court because he attempted to derail the legal counting of 2020 ballots through illegal means, the concordance suggests that the other justices (all appointed by Republican presidents) act to favor the candidate sailing under their partisan banner. flag.

Perhaps more troubling is that this concordance suggests that the Court is doing this because it is confusing its interests in avoiding future controversies with those of the likely Republican nominee. What is good for Trump, the majority believes, is good for the Court. This is an identification that is only possible if we think that the Constitution itself takes a position in favor of a partisan faction, and an insurrectionist one at that.

Given its speed and timing, the disqualification decision only casts a deeper shadow on the courts' supposed ability to stand above partisan divides instead of settling for one side. Regardless of how the issue of disqualification should have been handled, it is difficult to see how anyone other than a partisan absolutist could take solace in this view.

