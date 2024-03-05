China sets an economic growth target of 5% and promises to help consumers and real estate developers.

BEIJING (AP) China's official growth target for this year is about 5 percent, Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday in an annual report on the government's plans and performance that prioritized security and the economy.

Li said the government would pursue proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, suggesting there be no major changes in the leadership's approach to pursuing what he called high-quality development.

The ruling Communist Party has stressed the need to increase consumer spending to help boost the economy. But the consumer-led recovery it was counting on after anti-pandemic controls ended in late 2022 collapsed in the middle of last year.

China's property market is in crisis after many developers defaulted on their debts following a crackdown on excess borrowing. Falling house prices and concerns about jobs have left many families either reluctant or unable to spend more.

Li said the government plans to issue 1 trillion yuan (about $139 billion) of ultra-long-term special treasury bonds in 2024 and, in each of the coming years, an additional pledge of public spending , long hoped for, to help support declining growth.

The government also plans to provide support to local governments facing economic difficulties, he added, suggesting that Beijing will limit the damage caused by the debts of cash-strapped cities and regions, which have risen sharply.

Li also said China plans to spend 1.67 trillion yuan ($231 billion) on defense this year, an increase of 7.2 percent that matches the rate of increase in 2023.

Last year, China's economy grew at a pace of 5.2%, but that was after a very slow annual growth rate of 3% in 2022, when the country was experiencing the worst disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19, when several million people spent weeks in quarantine and businesses were ordered to close.

Li said leaders would strive to improve their policy management and local authorities should follow suit, avoiding measures that contradict or hinder progress.

Making progress is our goal and what motivates us, he said, adding that stability is paramount, the basis of everything we do.

We must communicate our policies to the public in a well-targeted manner to create a stable, transparent and predictable policy environment, Li said in a speech on the government's plans before the National People's Congress ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. .

He said policies should be more targeted and effective and reflect the expectations of businesses and citizens when deciding on work and policy priorities.

Li was speaking to some 3,000 delegates of the National People's Congress and about 2,000 members of a parallel advisory body in Beijing's majestic Great Hall of the People, adjacent to Tiananmen Square.

China's most powerful leader in decades, Xi Jinping, leads the party and has installed loyalists like Li in high posts to strengthen the party's control over the economy and society. Xi, 70, is in his third five-year term as party general secretary and could hold the post for life.

The national congress meetings last about a week and are the largest political event of the year in China. The congress only endorses policies already set by top leaders, but it provides a platform to showcase the party's achievements and build support for its goals.

Li said the government would defuse risks in the real estate market and manage debts accumulated in the real estate market as well as in local governments whose finances have been strained by high spending on anti-virus measures and falling taxes. tax revenues due to the economic slowdown. sales of land rights.

The government is considering a new development model for the housing market, he explained, including the construction of government-subsidized housing. This appears to confirm reports that authorities are considering using public funds to buy up some of China's legions of unoccupied apartments and turn them into affordable housing.

Economists said such an approach, while potentially costly, would relieve pressure on financially struggling property developers, help families afford housing that is still out of their financial reach and help encourage more housing spending. consumption.

Among the dozens of projects it listed in its report of about 30 pages in Chinese, including 55 pages in English, China is planning a worry-free consumption program this year to encourage people to spend more. Households will be encouraged to trade in their old cars and appliances and buy new ones.

Li also said the government would prioritize employment more, a vital concern given the large number of people whose jobs have become more precarious during the pandemic and the many young Chinese who are struggling to find work after having left school. This includes unemployment insurance and other social assistance, loans and grants to businesses capable of creating many jobs.

Li said China should not lose sight of worst-case scenarios.

But he reiterated calls for greater confidence despite China's challenges, pointing to the country's vast market of about 1.4 billion people, peak production capacity and massive workforce.

The underlying trend of economic recovery and long-term growth remains unchanged and will not change, he said. So we need to be more confident and self-assured.

AP journalists Huizhong Wu and research assistants Yu Bing and Chen Wanqing contributed to this report.