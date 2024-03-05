Donald Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses





BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) Donald Trump won the Republican presidential caucuses in North Dakota on Monday, adding to his winning streak heading into Super Tuesday.

The former president finished first in a vote conducted at 12 caucus sites, ahead of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The result puts Trump back on track to victory, which was briefly interrupted Sunday when Haley notched her first victory of the campaign in the District of Columbia primary.

White House candidates now turn their attention to Super Tuesday, when results will flood in from 16 states and one territory in contests that represent the largest delegate crop of any day in the presidential primary. Trump and President Joe Biden, a Democrat, are dominating their elections and are on track to win their nomination later this month.

Under North Dakota rules, candidates are eligible to win delegates if they finish with at least 20% of the vote. However, a candidate who wins at least 60% of the vote receives the state's 29 delegates.

Four candidates were on the ballot, including Trump and Nikki Haley. The other candidates, who received little attention, were Florida businessman David Stuckenberg and Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley, who recently ended his campaign.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who ended his unsuccessful presidential campaign in December, was speaking on Trump's behalf Monday evening. He endorsed Trump before the Iowa caucuses.

I think we were going to send a message that would kick off tomorrow, that President Donald Trump is going to close this thing, that this will be the end of the trail, and we were going to say we have a candidate. , and let's go ahead and beat Joe Biden in the fall, Burgum said in a virtual address to caucus attendees.

Retired music teacher and librarian Karen Groninger of Almont said Monday that she voted for Trump, calling him the better choice. The 76-year-old cited Trump's 2020 speech at the annual anti-abortion March for Life event in Washington, D.C., the first by a sitting president and his border policies.

Longtime Republican Sen. Dick Dever of Bismarck said he voted for Haley but added she was unlikely to win. The 72-year-old retired factory representative said: “I hear a lot of people say they really liked Trump's policies, but they don't like the way he behaves, and I think he went a little too far.

Caucus voters were encouraged to become paying members of the party, but those who did not want to pay $50 for an annual membership were asked to sign a pledge to affiliate with the party, said caucus chairman Robert Harms .

North Dakota is the only state without voter registration. The caucuses followed the state's official voter identification protocols, such as providing a driver's license. Voting took place only in person and on printed ballots, which were counted by hand.

In 2016, it was a delegate from North Dakota who helped Trump secure the numbers needed for the Republican presidential nomination.

He won three North Dakota electoral college votes in 2016 and 2020, winning about 63% and 65% of those votes, respectively.

As president, Trump traveled to Bismarck and Mandan in 2017 to talk about tax cuts, and he campaigned twice in Fargo in 2018 for Republican Kevin Cramer during the congressman's successful bid. Congress at the time against Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL party is holding a presidential primary almost entirely by mail, with absentee voting from February 20 to March 30 and limited in-person voting for residents of Indian reservations. Biden, Rep. Dean Phillips and six others are on the ballot.

A third party will count the ballots in Fargo on March 30, with results then available on the party's website.

Senator Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses in 2016 and 2020.

