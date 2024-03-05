Presumptive Indonesian President Prabowo promises 'very smooth' transition of power





JAKARTA: Indonesia It is presumptive president Prabowo Subianto promised Tuesday a “very smooth ” transfer of power later this year and pledged to continue the Strategies of the owner Joko Widodo and do what was necessary to bring about improvements in the country.

Speaking at an investment forum, Prabowo, who according to unofficial vote counts won the Feb. 14 presidential election by a wide margin, said Indonesia had fundamental strengths that needed only good management, but said it was crucial to create more jobs and fight poverty.

He said he believed economic growth could reach 8 percent a year in the next four or five years and was seeking to privatize state-owned enterprises and raise tax rates, broadening the tax base, without necessarily increasing taxes.

In a wide-ranging speech, Prabowo also said that Indonesia should be proud of these elections, in which the turnout was not bad, even if he is not satisfied with his country's democracy .

“Let me attest, testify that democracy is really very, very tiring. Democracy is very, very complicated, democracy is very, very expensive,” he said.

“There are a lot of things to improve. But also, let's not have this inferiority complex of always feeling inferior to everyone.”

Prabowo appears to have easily won the election in his third attempt at the presidency, buoyed by the tacit and controversial support of the hugely popular Jokowi, as the president is known, and by the inclusion of the incumbent president's son on his list of candidates. running mate.

Jokowi has been widely criticized for unfairly favoring Prabowo to preserve his legacy and for abusing his position to influence the election, something his allies reject.

Defense Minister Prabowo said Indonesia was striving to achieve food self-sufficiency, which he said could be achieved very quickly and he hoped it could export food products by four years.

He also said Indonesia was open to investment and had maintained prudent fiscal discipline, noting that new administrations had not defaulted on the previous government's debts and these had always been honored.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/rest-of-world/indonesias-presumed-president-prabowo-promises-very-smooth-transition-of-power/articleshow/108221619.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos