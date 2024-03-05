Modi Ka Parivar: From Chai Pe Charcha to Main Bhi Chowkidar, how the BJP is weaponizing opposition taunts against PM Modi

Union ministers, chief ministers and party leaders added “Modi ka Parivar (Modis family)” on their social media handles soon after PM Modi said at a rally in Telanganas Adilabad that the people of the country love him as a member of their family.

And that's why I say that 140 million people of this country are my family… Millions of daughters, mothers and sisters, all the poor people of the country… are my family. The children and elderly people of the country belong to the Modis family. Those who have no one belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. My Bharat, my family,” Modi said at the rally in Adilabad.

Prime Minister Modis' comments about his family were seen as a counterbalance to Lalu Prasad Yadav's comment made at the Jan Vishwas Maha rally of India's opposition blocs. in Patna the day before, Modi can't stop talking pariwarwaad (dynastic politics). What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have parivar (family) to him? said the former Bihar chief minister.

Prime Minister Modi's response to Lalu Yadav at the Adilabad rally was followed by a social media campaign with top leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the BJP leader JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, adding the suffix Modi ka Parivar to their names on X (formerly Twitter). The campaign trended throughout the day of March 3.

The BJP's counterattack ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign is not the first such campaign. In fact, the party has mastered the art of weaponizing personal attacks and mockery against Narendra Modi, first as Gujarat chief minister and then as prime minister, as part of a strategy successful electoral campaign.

'Main Bhi Chowkidar' of 2019

The Modi Ka Parivar, in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is in line with the Main Bhi Chowkidar slogans popularized by the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

At the time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhis Chowkidar Chor Hai had become the main campaign slogan of the opposition against Prime Minister Modi over the alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal with France. In response, top BJP leaders had then added the prefix Chowkidar to their social media handles to show solidarity with the Prime Minister, countering Rahul Gandhis Chowkidar Chor Hai hold. The BJP ultimately won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 2014 Chai Pe Charcha campaign

In the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar sparked a row by claiming that then BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi would never become Prime Minister of India . He could sell tea at a Congress conclave,” said former Union minister Aiyar.

Chaiwala's jibe, in turn, helped the BJP portray PM Modi as a leader from humble beginnings. Soon, the Chai Pe Charcha campaign became a popular pre-poll campaign tool for the BJP. Narendra Modi led the BJP to an unprecedented victory at the Centre.

Three years later, Aiyar was again at the center of a row when he called Prime Minister Modi neech kisim ka aadmi in the run-up to the 2017 Gujarat elections, referring to Prime Minister Modi's OBC caste . PM Modi and the BJP wasted no time in turning the personal attacks of casteists against him into a political campaign, with PM Modi terming it the (elitist) mentality of Aiyars Muglai. The BJP launched a massive OBC awareness campaign amid the raging agitation in Patidar during the 2017 Gujarat polls. Once again, the counter-campaign bore political fruits and the BJP is returned to power in Gujarat.

The jibe of Sonia Gandhi's Maut Kadagar Sau in 2007

The Congress party was predicted to win the 2007 Gujarat assembly elections when United Progressive Alliance president Sonia Gandhi, at an election rally, attacked the then chief minister, Narendra Modi, for about the Gujarat riots of 2002. The Congress leader called Modi a Maut Ka. Saudagar” (merchant of death).

Chief Minister Modi cleverly used the attack on him as a weapon and, in fact, turned it against the Congress as the party, at the centre, which protected the perpetrators of the 2001 Parliament attack. BJP won with a majority, taking 117 of the votes. the 182 seats of the Gujarat Assembly.

So, will Lalu Yadav's No Parivar comment and the BJP's campaign against Modi Ka Parivar also yield political dividends for the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Only time will tell, as election season heats up.

Published: 05 Mar 2024, 09:52 IST

