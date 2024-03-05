Imran Khan: Pakistan attempts to end electoral limbo with its most popular politician in jail





Pakistan has appointed a prime minister after last month's disputed elections and two years of political turmoil. Shehbaz Sharif fended off candidates loyal to jailed former cricketer Imran Khan to win a second term.

So what? Pakistan (population 249 million, GDP per capita $1,600) needs stability and a strong government and this outcome fails on both counts.

Sharif, who served as prime minister from 2022 to 2023 and is the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz, has a reputation as a skillful administrator. But he leads a fragile coalition, while Khan remains the country's most popular politician, despite being in prison and banned from office.

By the seats:

93 won by candidates loyal to Imran Khan75 won by PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz)54 won by Pakistan People's Party44 others

The elephant in the room. Pakistan is nominally a democracy, but its powerful army constitutes the most powerful political force in the country. The military denies interference, but since 1958, barely a decade after independence, generals have ruled directly through long dictatorships, or pulled the strings behind the scenes.

Both Sharif's victory and Khan's fall reflect their relationships with the generals. In 2018, the military supported Khan and he rose to power. But the honeymoon didn't last. Khan reportedly clashed with senior officers over the appointment of the country's intelligence chief and was dismissed months later in April 2022.

The generals turned to Sharif and he became prime minister.

Hard stuff. Khan continued to lash out at the army chief, saying he was removed from his post for standing up to America. His agitation turned out to be populist rocket fuel.

Determined to prevent him from winning elections, the military deployed the full weight of the state in 2023. In the months leading up to the elections:

Khan has been hit with more than 150 criminal and civil charges, all of which he denies. He was sentenced to three years in prison for corruption, 10 for leaking state secrets and 14 for illegal sale of state gifts. He was banned from all political functions. Candidates were told that they could not use the name PTI (Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party) and should contest as independents. Party activists have complained of arrests and police harassment.

But these measures only galvanized support for Khan: voting for him became a vote of protest against economic mismanagement and military interference. Its candidates won the largest number of seats but not the majority; Khan refused to form a coalition with other parties, saying they were corrupt.

Khan, shall we fix it? All those who hoped to bury Khan in a rigged election and restore political stability have been disappointed.

He made it clear that he would not go into exile quietly; Pakistan is struggling with an unpopular and weak coalition; and the army, once consecrated, is now tarnished and resented.

The military failed to decimate the PTI after the most severe crackdown on a party in decades, and the Pakistanis saw it, says Madiha Afzal of the Brookings think tank. They realized the power of their votes. And they will use it again.

Additionally, Pakistan almost defaulted last year and needs additional help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when existing funds run out this month. Khan's party has asked the IMF to verify the election results before approving new loans.

More than 70 countries are holding elections this year, but much of the voting will not be free or fair. To follow Tortoises' election coverage, visit the Democracy 2024 page on the Tortoise website.

