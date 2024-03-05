Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on his second term as Prime Minister of Pakistan





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated his counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. Sharif was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday. President Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Shehbaz, 72, in a ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, the presidential residence. This is his second term since 2022. Speaking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations to Shahbaz Sharif on taking oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan. Congratulation to @CMShehbaz after being sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2024 Shehbaz, the chosen candidate of the PML-N and the PPP alliance, received 201 votes in Pakistan's 336-member parliament on Monday. His opponent, Omar Ayub Khan, from jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), got 92 votes. In the February 8 elections, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party came second. backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), won the most seats. But they failed to obtain a majority in Parliament. Also in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a congratulatory message to Shehbaz Sharif when he took over as Prime Minister after the ouster of Imran Khan. That time, Prime Minister Modi had posted: Congratulations to HE Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terrorism, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people. The return of Shehbaz Sharif to the leadership post, which he held until August, has attracted the attention of economists, investors and international political entities. They are impatiently awaiting announcements relating to the appointment of cabinet members, in particular the future Minister of Finance. The selected individual will be responsible for leading essential negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), especially as the existing financial agreement is due to expire in April. Sharif has already asked his authorities to negotiate quickly with the International Monetary Fund, as the country's $3 billion bailout program is set to end in April. On Tuesday, Sharif gave the order to speed up negotiations for a new loan after being briefed by Finance Secretary Imdad Ullah Bosal during a meeting with senior government leaders, according to a statement issued by the Prime's office. minister. Last week, the IMF had recommended several measures to Pakistan such as increasing taxes, reducing tax slabs and removing tax exemption on private employers' contributions to retirees, to generate additional revenue for the cash-strapped government. The IMF estimates that if the recommendations on personal income tax were fully implemented, it could generate additional revenue of 0.5 percent of GDP, or the equivalent of 500 billion Pakistani rupees over a annual basis, according to a report from The News International. The IMF's recommendations to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would double the tax burden for both salaried and non-salaried classes and impact the middle and upper income groups if accepted. The FBR has so far collected Pakistani Rupees 215 billion from employees in the first eight months (July-February) of the current financial year. It is estimated that the FBR could raise around Pakistan Rupees 300 billion from employees, and the IMF recommendation on personal income tax could generate additional revenue of Pakistan Rupees 500 billion from employees and non-employees . Pakistan is heavily dependent on the IMF and is currently implementing a short-term $3 billion arrangement. The global lender has already provided two loan tranches and the final tranche of $1.2 billion is expected by the end of March or early April. Earlier, the IMF assessment mission was scheduled to visit the cash-strapped country in the first week of February, but the delegation declined to visit on the eve of the general elections. (With PTI inputs)

