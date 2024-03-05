British negotiators head to India in last-ditch effort to seal free trade deal | Exchange policy





British negotiators have traveled to India in a last-ditch attempt to secure a trade deal, as Narendra Modi's administration aims to resist a Labor government. A team of negotiators led by a senior official flew in on Monday with a mandate to resolve the goods and services chapters, which are among the thorniest outstanding issues in the negotiations. Boris Johnson and Liz Truss also sought to secure a multi-billion pound free trade deal (FTA) with India, a booming economy with a population of 1.4 billion. It is considered one of the biggest prizes of Brexit. A British government official said the British delegation was making a last attempt to conclude an FTA before India's election campaign pauses negotiations. But they added: British negotiators are hearing from India that they will get more from Labor on visas and social security. This is the impact of Labor's trip to India and their meeting with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds met Goyal during a trip to Delhi last month. His visit has sparked the ire of government figures who fear India may decide to hold out until after Britain's general election in the hope of securing a better deal from Keir Starmer's government. Labor is expected to win a majority. Visas and social security are among the most politically sensitive aspects of the proposed deal. India wants more visas for Indian workers and a deal to claw back the social security contributions they pay while working in the UK. Visas are particularly tricky for Rishi Sunak as Conservative MPs are deeply concerned about net migration to the UK, which has reached a record high in 2022. Some figures around the Minister of Business and Commerce, Kemi Badenoch, are increasingly pessimistic about the agreement with India and consider that a free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council is within reach. hand. Badenoch met last week in Abu Dhabi with trade ministers from the six GCC countries, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Negotiations between the UK and India have been in their final stages for weeks, and both sides are now privately warning that time is running out before India's general election campaign begins. Elections in India are expected to take place in April or May. The electoral commission is expected to set an exact date in the coming weeks and trade negotiations will be suspended once campaigning begins. ignore past newsletter promotion Our morning email breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what's happening and why it matters. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion If the UK election goes ahead this spring, the next few weeks could be Sunak's last chance to finalize a deal. But if, as expected, it happens in the fall, there is little time left for a deal to be reached over the summer. The UK and India are currently in their 14th round of negotiations, which began on January 10. Johnson had initially hoped to sign a deal before Diwali in October 2022. A Department of Trade and Business spokesperson said: “We have always been clear: we will only sign a deal that is fair, balanced and, ultimately, in the best interests of the British people and the economy . The UK and India continue to work towards an ambitious trade deal that benefits both countries.

