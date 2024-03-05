“You are a FETOcu!” is an accusation commonly used by Erdoan supporters and Turkish government officials, for anyone who dares to challenge the country's leader.

Turkey's autocratic regime, through its army of online trolls and government elites, has mastered a strategy of silencing virtually all critics by labeling them as sympathizers and/or party members. Fetullah Glen Movement essentially calling them terrorists. The term refers to an elusive religious sect, led by Fetullah Glen, which played a leading role in the attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's regime through a failed military coup in 2007. 2016. Before this undemocratic attempt to forcibly remove Turkey's elected leader, people affiliated with the Glen movement were called cemaat (the community). After 2016, pro-government apparatchiks renamed the movement Fethullahc Teror Orgutu (FETO) the Fetullah Glen terrorist organization.

To date, dozens of thousands Turkish citizens have been accused of being members of FETO, leading to the loss of their jobs, property, livelihood and, in many cases, their freedom. Turkish prisons are overflowing with dozens of anti-Erdoan dissidents, convicted of being members of the Glens sect. Erdoan used the coup to attack the perpetrators of the Glenists, but also to silence many people who challenged Erdoan's regime, including journalists, public activists and authors.

Turkish citizens are not the only ones who qualify as FETO members. Often, foreign nationals, particularly diplomats, prosecutorsand even Christian pastors, were accused of being crypto- secret members of Glen's cult. The government's success lies in the fact that it created a fear that undermined the will of individuals to stand up to Erdoan. Citizens are terrified of being labeled FETO members because it could lead to them being sued, losing their jobs, and possibly going to prison.

This catch-all insult has managed to dampen broader public protest initiatives against Erdoan, despite his catastrophic economic policies and episodes of mismanagement highlighted by the government's handling of the disastrous earthquake in 2023, leading to the deaths of tens of thousands of citizens.

The result is dark: people are afraid of speak outon social networks and even less participate in public demonstrations without knowing who could see their tweets or their publications.

The irony is that Erdoan and many senior government elites under his tutelage are the ultimate Glenists. After coming to power in 2003, Erdoan forged a very powerful alliance with the Glen movement, which collapsed between 2010 and 2016. The regime has been extremely successful in erasing the public memory of the Erdoan-Glen alliance.

In July 2016, the Glen movement was identified as the main culprit who conspired with some members of the military, state bureaucrats and law enforcement officials, to remove President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Although the coup attempt failed within hours of being mounted, it was surprisingly violent, with insurgents killing more than 300 civilians who opposed the coup. Days later, the Erdoan regime designated the Glen movement as a terrorist organization and launched a global hunt to capture key members of the sect, including its leader, Fetullah Glen, who resides in the United States in a state of d perpetual isolation. Moreover, Erdoan used the coup to prop up a new national myth about his resilience. Entire monuments like the Atatürk Bridge over the Bosphorus have been renowned the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge, with annual commemorations of how the coup was foiled.

Basically, Erdoan devoted a large amount of national resources to suppressing the Glen movement, which had a stunning impact. global presencestretching from the Balkans, sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and the United States.

The ideological objectives of the Glen movement for Turkey have always been relatively opaque. Essentially, he sought to embrace the country's economic modernization, while insisting that progress can only be achieved by embracing Islam and conservative values.

Erdoan said he only wanted to crack down on the organization's leadership and called on Glens supporters to renounce their affiliation. Much of Glen's global network of businesses, charities and schools has been closed, particularly in the Global South, mainly due to direct pressure from Turkish authorities on poorer countries, many of whom ultimately prioritized staying in Ankara's good graces, choosing to rely on developing trade relations with Turkey. In Türkiye, the movement has completely disappeared. Even before the 2016 coup, Erdoan ordered his government to to input all Glens assets including businesses, banks and newspapers.

What remains, however, is Erdo's continued reliance on Glen as a means of silencing critics, dissidents and opponents from various sides.

But how is it that Turkish society has come to forget Erdo's close ties with Glen? As veteran investigative journalists like Ahmet Sik have documented so accurately in numerous publications, Fetullah Glen and Erdoan forged an alliance of convenience. After coming to power in 2003, Erdoan gave Glen and his supporters to access at large amounts of power. Glenists have achieved prominent positions in high-profile and highly sought-after government positions, including but not limited to law enforcement, the military, judicial appointments as prosecutors and judges, and as diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. For what? Because Glen could bring votes for Erdoan home thanks to his many supporters. Additionally, Erdoan was able to utilize Glen's existing connections and global network. For example, in the late 2000s, Erdoan gained enormous popularity. influence with the United States Congress, thanks to the relationships Glens established with members of Congress.

In return, Glen was able to realize a dream his sectarian movement had long sought: the removal of the secular state established by Kemal Atatürk. For decades, Fetullah Glen has sought to reinvent Turkey and end its pro-Western orientation.

Since the 1960s, his supporters have managed to clandestinely obtain military and bureaucratic positions, but they were probably too few in number to implement Glen's desire to forge a more pious Islamist state that could eventually transform society.

The alliance with Erdoan has changed the situation. For the first time in the history of the movement, Glenist judges and prosecutors began to actively attack the secular bastions of the state. This involved prosecuting and imprisoning high-ranking military officials, as evidenced by the Ergenekon and Sledgehammer trial, thus contributing to facilitating the politicization of the Ministry of Justice through the public referendum of 2010, and to further marginalizing the secular elites through targeted prosecutions and media campaigns. Essentially, Erdoan empowered a monster of incalculable proportions that ultimately turned against him.

The deterioration of Erdoan's alliance with Glen began following serious political differences that culminated in Glen's attempt to unseat Erdoan in 2016. Glen's biggest mistake was believing he had a voice equal to that of Erdoan in determining government policy, which has become evident under Erdoan's influence. attempts to negotiate a peace agreement with Kurdish turkeys in 2010, which Glen fundamentally opposed.

The rift between the two grew to the point that Glen attempted to undermine the peace talks by sending law enforcement officials to arrest the head of Turkish intelligence, Hakan Fidan (now foreign minister), who led the talks. From then on, an all-out war breaks out between two allies. Erdo's anger against Glen then soared, inciting ask them: What have they always wanted? [i.e. Glen], which we did not give them? Erdoan felt betrayed by his former ally. As the conflict came to light, Erdoan attempted to brush off his criticism of his former patronage of Glen by simply declaring We have been deceived and deceived [by Glen into thinking we were allies].

The Erdoan-Glen partnership has caused incalculable harm to Turkey. Two Islamist leaders and their respective supporters used state authority to undermine important vestiges of the rule of law. Instead, what the country is left with is more than a decade of conflict during which Erdoan and Glen spent all their energies eliminating each other. For now, it appears that Erdoan has prevailed and, more importantly, has mastered the ability to destroy any new opponents by labeling them FETOists, whether they be ordinary citizens or well-known public figures who have been helping to silence dissent since Gezi Park in 2013. demonstrations.

Despite his relative success in making citizens forget his deep connection with Fetullah Glen, observers are working to raise public awareness that Erdoan is the person who empowered Glen.