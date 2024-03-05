BEIJING (AP) China aims to achieve economic growth of 5% this year, Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday, acknowledging that it will be an ambitious goal in difficult times.

In his speech to the annual session of the National People's Congress, Li outlined his plans to increase spending on developing advanced technologies, strengthening China's military and supporting the economy, among many other long-standing goals. But no significant stimulus plan has been put in place to help stimulate markets and reassure worried investors.

Li, presenting an annual report on the past year and future plans, said the government would pursue a proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, suggesting there be no major change in the leaders' approach towards the economy.

He unveiled a plan to boost growth by issuing long-term bonds over the next few years, starting with 1 trillion yuan (about $139 billion) this year. The money would be spent to implement major national strategies and strengthen security in key areas.

Li said the government was planning a new development model for the housing market, including the construction of government-subsidized housing in a bid to ease a prolonged housing crisis that has been a major drag on the economy. This appears to confirm reports that authorities are considering using public funds to buy up some of China's legions of unoccupied apartments and turn them into affordable housing.

The foundation for China's sustainable economic recovery is not yet stable, with insufficient effective demand, overcapacity in some sectors, low social expectations and still many hidden risks and dangers, Li told delegates at the annual session of the congress, China's ceremonial legislative body, in 2017. Beijing's majestic Great Hall of the People, adjacent to Tiananmen Square.

The government released a draft budget that forecast 1.67 trillion yuan ($231 billion) in defense spending, an increase of 7.2 percent that matches the rate of increase in 2023 and reflects continued emphasis on on security as well as the economy.

China's economy grew 5.2% last year, but that's on top of an annual growth rate of just 3% in 2022, when millions of people were confined for weeks and some Businesses had to close their doors as the country suffered the worst disruption of the year. the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be harder to replicate the same growth rate this year because the economy is starting from a higher base.

Achieving this year's goals will not be easy, Li said, referring not only to economic growth and other goals, including raising incomes, creating 12 million jobs and improving the energy efficiency of the economy in pursuit of climate objectives.

China has set a target of 2.5% reduction in energy consumption, after failing to achieve its 2% reduction target in 2023.

Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, leads the party and has installed loyalists like Li in high posts to strengthen his grip on the economy and society. Xi, 70, is in his third five-year term as party general secretary and could hold the post for life.

National Congress meetings last about a week and are the biggest political events of the year in China. The congress only endorses policies already set by top leaders, but it provides a platform to showcase the party's achievements and build support for its goals.

Leaders stressed the need to increase consumer spending to help boost the economy. But the consumption-led recovery it was counting on after anti-pandemic controls ended at the end of 2022 has faded and most forecasts call for slower growth this year.

Falling house prices and concerns about jobs have left many families either reluctant or unable to spend more. China's property market is in crisis after many developers defaulted on their debts following a crackdown on excess borrowing.

Li said the government would defuse these risks and provide support to local governments whose finances have been strained by high spending on anti-virus measures and a drop in tax revenue due to slowing land rights sales.

China should not lose sight of worst-case scenarios, Li said.

But he reiterated calls for greater confidence despite China's challenges, pointing to the country's vast market of about 1.4 billion people, advanced manufacturing capacity and massive workforce.

The underlying trend of economic recovery and long-term growth remains unchanged and will not change, he said. So we need to be more confident and self-assured.

Among the dozens of projects Li listed in his report of about 30 pages in Chinese, including 55 pages in English, China is planning a worry-free consumption program this year to encourage people to spend more. Households will be encouraged to trade in their old cars and appliances and buy new ones.

Li also said the government would focus on employment, a pressing concern for the many people whose jobs have become more precarious during the pandemic and for many young Chinese who struggle to find work after leaving the country. school. The plans include unemployment insurance and other social assistance, loans and grants to businesses capable of creating many jobs.

The government also plans to provide support to local governments facing economic difficulties, he said, suggesting that Beijing will limit the damage caused by the debts of cash-strapped cities and regions, which have risen sharply.

Associated Press writer Huizhong Wu and researchers Yu Bing and Chen Wanqing contributed to the report.