Expert calls for right of investigation, President Joko Widodo says it's a DPR matter





JAKARTA-As the DPR session approaches, support for using the right to investigate the 2024 elections continues to grow. On the other hand, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chose to entrust the political process to the DPR. Constitutional law expert Bivitri Susanti believes that, through the right of investigation, the DPR can decide that the 2024 elections are invalid and must be repeated if fraud is proven. In addition, it is also said that council members can disqualify pairs of candidates from elections (paslon). Bivitri also emphasized that the decision to disqualify candidate pairs based on the questionnaire decision must be made by the General Election Commission (KPU). “The right of investigation no longer needs to be addressed to the MK (Constitutional Court), it is directly a decision of the DPR as an institution,” he told Java messageMonday (4/3). According to Bivitri, the right of investigation could lead to the Constitutional Court if the DPR decides to impeach the president. Later, the Constitutional Court will decide whether the impeachment can be carried out or not. If the MP finds the president guilty, the MPR will hold a hearing to impeach the president. The condition for indictment is that it be approved by two-thirds of the members of the MPR present at the session. Bivitri said the right of investigation was necessary to shed light on allegations of electoral fraud. He stressed that this right was not intended to impeach the president or prevent Prabowo-Gibran. However, this prevents fraud from happening again in the future. Interviewed separately, President Jokowi was reluctant to comment on the right of inquiry launched to investigate allegations of electoral fraud. According to him, it is not the president's business. “It’s the DPR’s business. “Please ask the DPR,” he said. (tyo/JPG/rom/k16)

