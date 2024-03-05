PM Modi will launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Telangana today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of development projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore and will also address a rally on Tuesday at Sangareddy, around 60 km from here. The projects are linked to several key sectors such as road, rail, oil and natural gas, an official statement had earlier said. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy yesterday told reporters that Modi, who stayed at Raj Bhavan here last night, would visit the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali temple here and offer prayers today morning. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) Center in Hyderabad, which has been established at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, by the Airports Authority of India to modernize and strengthen research and development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector. Built at a cost of over Rs 350 crore, the state-of-the-art facility complies with 5 STAR-GRIHA rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) standards. Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation for three national highway projects. He will also lay the foundation stone for the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad six-lane section of the NH-65. The project will provide improved connectivity to major industrial hubs of Telangana, such as Pashamylaram Industrial Area near Patancheru. During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the doubling and electrification of the Sanathnagar-Moula Ali railway line along with six new station buildings. Modi will also launch the first MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) rail service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli via Moula Ali-Sanathnagar. This rail service extends the popular suburban rail service in the twinned regions of Hyderabad-Secunderabad to new areas for the first time. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad product pipeline. The 1,212 km product pipeline, with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA, passes through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km). The pipeline will ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum products from the Paradip refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh) and Malkapur near Hyderabad.

