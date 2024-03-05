Ukrainians still waiting for billions from Abramovich – POLITICO





Semantic wrangling has wreaked havoc among those charged with overseeing the foundation, among them Mike Penrose, the former director of UNICEF UK appointed by the government in 2022 to oversee the foundation. In an effort to break the impasse, Penrose and his foundation had begun considering a third option: using the money from the sale of Chelsea on projects outside Ukraine to help war refugees, including British households who took in fleeing Ukrainians. In the eyes of NGO workers, the solution made sense because the war had hampered Ukraine's ability to export grain to developing countries, thereby raising food prices in some of the world's poorest countries. Major non-governmental aid program has yet to reach Ukraine | Anatoly Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images The prospect of famine in East Africa is part of that story, James Denselow, head of conflict and humanitarian policy at Save the Children UK, told POLITICO. But Penrose has since lost confidence in the ability of the UK, EU and Abramovich to reach a deal. An aid worker connected to the foundation, who spoke to POLITICO on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisals, said Penrose was increasingly frustrated by the belief that disputes had become intractable and that funds could be frozen indefinitely. The government is concerned about political visibility when it comes to knowing exactly where it is going and who it is speaking to. It seems to be all risk and no reward, the aid worker said. So far, there has been no price to pay for sitting on the fund. When contacted by POLITICO, Penrose's office said he was overseas.

