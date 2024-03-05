China becomes one of the main foreign investors in the new Indonesian capital

Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, is overcrowded, polluted, earthquake-prone and often described as the world's fastest sinking city, due to groundwater extraction and climate change.

All this, coupled with the government's interest in distributing opportunities and wealth more equitably among the country's 1,700 islands, contributed to President Joko Widodos' August 2019 announcement of his intention to move the capital from the island of Java to the island of Borneo and create a smart city, sustainable forest city Nusantara.





Since then, Indonesian authorities have considered foreign investors financing Nusantara, a $32 billion project.

Now, months before the planned unveiling of the first phase on August 17, Chinese entities are emerging as one of the largest investor blocs in what is widely seen as the legacy project of Widodos, whose work has started in August 2022.

Singapore showed the most interest, followed by Japan. Malaysia and China are tied for third place.

But submitting letters of interest is just the first step in a time-consuming process. The 260,000-hectare (642,474-acre) design is expected to be completed in August 2045, on the 100th anniversary of Indonesia's independence from Dutch colonial rule.

The Nusantara Capital Authority (NCA) used investment forums and meetings in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen to reach investors. In October, Widodo said Beijing would become the largest foreign direct investor in Indonesia within two years, overtaking Singapore.





China has already invested in smart cities like Nusantara elsewhere in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Myanmar, according to a 2021 study from the University of Kentucky.

In Indonesia, Chinese investments have generally been directed towards large infrastructure or industrial projects, such as the $7.3 billion Jakarta Bandung high-speed rail project, the Mentarang Induk hydropower project ( MIHEP), affiliated with Chinese state-owned PowerChina and powering the new capital and controversial $11.6 billion facility on Rempang Island for Xinyi Glass, a giant Chinese glass and solar panel manufacturer.

Disputes over land ownership remain unresolved.

In a telephone interview with Indonesian VOA, Andry Satrio Nugroho, an economist at the Indonesian Institute for Economic and Financial Development, warned that the government should be able to assure investors that there is no similar land conflicts linked to Nusantara.

The NCA said the government was working to include indigenous and local people in the land acquisition and development process.

Agung Wicaksono, ANC MP for finance and investment, said he had received 345 letters of intent submitted by potential investors.

At a sustainability conference hosted by Singapore's Temasek Holdings in June 2023, Widodo presented 300 development programs worth $2.6 billion to investors interested in building Nusantara. The Indonesian government has offered incentives such as tax exemptions to companies investing at least $647,000 in projects such as airports, toll roads, hospitals, shopping malls and hotels.

Under the PPP [Private-Public Partnership] Under this project, the NCA is moving forward with a Chinese consortium led by CITIC Ltd. to build 60 residential towers in the capital, Wicaksono said.

CITIC Ltd., one of China's largest conglomerates, is 58% owned by CITIC Group, which Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, called one of the largest and most important Party-controlled financial conglomerates in China. .

Two Malaysian entities, Maxim and IJM, will also build residential properties in Nusantara, according to Indonesia Business Post.

China's interest also resulted in a bid from the China Railways Construction Corporation to develop the Nusantara transportation system, according to the official China Daily, which reported that Chinese companies had already helped realize the plans by Widodo.

China Road and Bridge Corporation, China Communications Construction Indonesia and China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corporation are bidding for parts of the toll highway linking the Balikpapan oil storage port to Penajam Paser Utara, where the new capital will be built, according to a report of September. 4 report.

By law, Widodo cannot serve more than two five-year terms. His successor is expected to be Prabowo Subianto, the top vote-getter in last month's elections, who supports Nusantara's decision.

Everything will be fine, don't worry, Widodo told potential investors at a meeting in Singapore last year. Your investment in Indonesia will continue to be safe and [there will be] continuity in the development of the capital Nusantara.