Mera Bharat, mera parivar: PM Modi sharply responds to Lalu Prasad's abuse that he has no family. News from India





Even like Union ministers and several BJP leaders On Monday, added Modi Ka Parivar (Modis family) after their profile names on no family. Addressing a rally in Adilabad in Telangana, Prime Minister Modi said millions of people in the country have given their mothers to me. You love me like a member of your family. And that's why I say 140 crore rupees is my family. (The people of the nation consider me as their own. They love me as a member of their family. And that is why I say that the 140 million people of this country are my family). This young man here is my family. Today, millions of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country constitute Modi's family. Today, every poor person in the country is my family. Today, millions of children and elderly people of the country constitute Modi's family. Those who have nothing also belong to Modi and Modi is theirs. Mera Bharat, Mera Parivar (Young people, they are my family. Millions of girls, mothers and sisters in the country, they are my family. All the poor people of the country, they are my family. The millions of children and of elderly people of the country, they are Modi's family. Those who have no one belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. My Bharat, my family), he added. Modi Ka Parivar also started trending on X on Monday afternoon. The identical update in the profiles of BJP leaders is reminiscent of a similar change before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when Union ministers had prefixed Chowkidar to their profiles on Twitter. “It was at an INDIA bloc rally in Patna a day earlier that Lalu Prasad led the jibe against Prime Minister Modi. What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have his own family? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He's not even a real Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the death of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died, the RJD leader said. The Prime Minister responded by saying that he had left home at a very young age to serve the people as a sevak and that he had attacked the dynastic parties for their jhooth and spoils (lies and loot), in effect transforming the attack on Lalu Prasad as an opportunity to show his commitment. to the citizens of the country. This is also in line with Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on referring to people as mere parivarjano (my family members) in all his recent rallies. At his rally in Adilabad, Modi also lashed out at the opposition, saying that even though opposition parties were obsessed with the upcoming elections, he had spent the entire Sunday with Union ministers and senior officials to discuss the details of the Viksit Bharat (developed) roadmap. India).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/mera-bharat-mera-parivar-pm-modi-lalu-prasad-no-family-9195261/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos