What you need to know about the opening of the Chinese Legislative Assembly

BEIJING (AP) Chinese Premier Li Qiang gave a confident image as he announced modest economic growth targets for the world's second-largest economy at one of the country's most important political gatherings.

Li addressed a few thousand delegates of the National People's Congress, the National People's Congress, who met in Beijing.

This is the time when the government reviews the work of the past year and crucially reveals its goals for the coming year, particularly regarding its approach to the economy, the military budget and the Chinese company.

Here are some key points from Li's speech on Tuesday.

STABLE ECONOMIC GROWTH

The government's overall approach to the economy will not change, as the government's 2024 targets indicate it wants to stabilize growth. Li announced that the GDP growth target was 5% this year, a modest target that still promises to be difficult. China is grappling with an economic slowdown and a crisis property market after a crackdown on excess borrowing led to a liquidity crisis among developers.

This year's targets are virtually the same as last year, reflecting Beijing's political stagnation as central leaders delay any significant economic policy decisions until the third plenum later in the year, Neil Thomas said. researcher in Chinese politics at the Asia Society.

HARDER LANGUAGE ON TAIWAN

Li's report was firmer on Taiwan, a self-governing island that China considers its own.

The word peace was missing from this year's report. Last year, the Prime Minister called for advancing the process of peaceful reunification of China. This year, Li said they will show firmness to advance the cause of China's reunification.

Overall, the language used this year has been harsher, said Arthur Zhin-Sheng Wang, a professor at Taiwan's Central Police University and an expert on cross-Strait relations.

The abandonment of the word peace combined with the expression resolutely opposed to Taiwan's independence is a sign of a stronger stance, Wang said. Last year, the work report also talked more about promoting the prosperity of both sides, while this year there was only a brief nod.

Taiwan held presidential elections in January and elected Lai Ching-te as its next president, giving the Democratic Progressive Party a third term. The party platform asserts that Taiwan is already independent from China.

Taiwan and China have been governed separately since 1949, when Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalist government retreated to the island after losing a civil war on the mainland to Mao Zedong's communist forces.

DEFENSE SPENDING UP 7.2%

The government announced a 7.2 percent increase in the military budget, the second highest in the world behind the United States, at 1.6 trillion yuan ($222 billion). China's defense budget has more than doubled since 2015, but in recent years it has scaled back increases in defense spending due to slowing economic growth.

MIGRANT WORKERS

China's rural and urban populations have long been divided by hukou, a registration and identification system through which social benefits are awarded, such as health insurance and schools. Cities and urban areas generally have better social benefits than rural areas.

For the first time in recent years, the government's work report mentioned that it wanted to make it easier for migrant workers registered as rural hukou to be able to change their hukous to an urban hukou. Although hukou reform has been discussed for a long time, the mention in the government report indicates that it could be high on the agenda of central authorities.

TRUST

Despite the slowing economy and U.S. controls on exports of several technology-related sectors, such as semiconductors, Li sounded a note of confidence in his report.

The Chinese people have the courage and wisdom to overcome any difficulties or obstacles, he said. China's development will surely weather the storms and weather the waves, (and) the future is bright.

AP News researchers Yu Bing and Wanqing Chen contributed to this report.