Ankara ready to give “new nightmares” to those who use terrorism to target Trkiye (President Erdogan)





Trkiye is ready to bring new nightmares to those trying to bring the country to its knees in the face of terrorism, the nation's president promised on Monday. We are ready to create new nightmares for those who think they can bring Trkiye to its knees in the face of a terrorist formation along its southern borders, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, mainly referring to the PKK, based across the border in northern Iraq and its Syrian branch, the YPG/PKK. During its more than 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK. Questions regarding our borders with Iraq will be definitively resolved this summer, Erdogan added. PKK terrorists often hide across the border in northern Iraq to plan attacks on Trkiye. He also said Trkiye is determined to establish a security corridor along its borders with Syria, extending 30 to 40 kilometers (18.6 to 25 miles) deep, a measure it has attempted to cross under previous agreements with American and Russian forces in the region. agreements which, according to Ankara, have not been respected. Calling for a unified Islamic world “like the bricks of a wall, especially for Gaza,” he said: “The solution to the (Gaza) problem lies in achieving an effective and resolute international consensus. “Trkiye is doing its best for Gaza and Palestine, and it will continue to do so,” Erdogan added. Last fall, a contact group was formed by regional countries with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to press for a ceasefire in Gaza and the creation of a State of Palestine along the pre-1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem. Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. The subsequent Israeli bombings killed more than 30,000 people and injured nearly 72,000 others, leading to widespread destruction and shortages of basic necessities. The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement due to severe shortages of food, drinking water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. Israel is accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to end acts of genocide and take steps to ensure humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/ankara-ready-to-bring-new-nightmares-to-those-using-terrorism-to-target-turkiye-president-erdogan-3678630 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos