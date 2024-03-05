Huge setback for Imran Khan as ECP denies reserved seats to PTI-backed SIC India TV





Image Source: PTI (FILE) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: In a major setback for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ruled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) is ineligible for reserved seats allocated to women and minorities in Parliament and their share of seats would be allocated to other parties. The SIC demanded allocation of reserved seats in the national and three provincial assemblies excluding Balochistan.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja ruled 4-1 in favor of the SIC's ineligibility for reserved seats in the National Assembly, Dawn reported. The ECP said the SIC did not submit a priority list for seats reserved for women and non-Muslims and the party did not contest elections for any seat in any assembly.

“In Article 51 of the Constitution, it is clear that political parties which are represented in the National Assembly by winning seats would be eligible for allocation of reserved seats for women and non-Muslims through the representation system proportional,” the commission said.

The election watchdog said political parties vying for reserved seats would have to file separate lists of their candidates in order of priority for the seats. “Therefore, the committee is of the opinion that… SIC is not entitled to claim a quota of reserved seats due to non-remedial legal defects and violation of a mandatory provision regarding the submission of the list of parties for reserved seats, which is a requirement of the law, the ECP order said.

The PTI-backed candidates had joined the SIC despite their party's electoral symbol being denied before the February 8 elections. The reserved seats were allocated to all political parties based on their strength in the assemblies, except the PTI-backed SIC. Seats in the National Assembly will not remain vacant and will be allocated through the process of proportional representation of political parties on the basis of seats won by political parties, the order said.

PTI to challenge verdict

In a speech in the Senate after the verdict was released, PTI lawyer Ali Zafar said his party would challenge the ECP order, calling it “the last dagger to the heart of democracy.” Zafar said the verdict proved that the ECP had failed in its responsibility to hold free and fair elections and initiated action against the chief election commissioner.

If our share is given to other parties, then it is a constitutional mistake that the ECP has committed… Until the national and provincial assemblies are completed, elections cannot be held for these constitutional positions , Zafar said, demanding the resignation of the top ECP leader. civil servants. The PTI, on its primary handle

PTI-backed independent candidates took the lead in the February 8 elections after winning all 92 seats in the National Assembly, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) (79) and the People's Party Pakistan (PPP) (54). The ECP had so far suspended the allocation of 78 of the 226 seats reserved for women in the national and provincial assemblies, all of which were to go to the SIC, according to the formula.

Of the 60 seats reserved for women in the AN, the ECP allocated 40 to different political parties. The ECP verdict would impact the election of the President and members of the Senate due to take place this month, as PTI-backed candidates were not allocated the reserved seats.

Presidential elections in Pakistan

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, the presidential election is likely to be held on March 9. The Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government nominated former President Asif Ali Zardari for the post, while the PTI chose Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai as its presidential candidate.

Shehbaz was sworn in as Pakistan's 24th Prime Minister on Monday, more than three weeks after the general election was held. Zardari was announced as the consensus candidate for the country's highest constitutional office after the PML-N and PPP decided to form the coalition when neither party managed to secure a clear majority. Zardari previously served as president from September 2008 to 2013.

Dr Arif Alvi, who leans towards the PTI, completed his five-year term as the fourth president of Pakistan on September 8, 2023. However, in the absence of the electoral college required to elect the president, he is still in office. According to the law, the president is elected by members of the National Assembly, the Senate and four provincial assemblies.

READ ALSO | 'It won't make any difference': What Pakistanis think of Shehbaz Sharif as he returns to power

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/pakistan-huge-setback-for-imran-khan-as-ecp-denies-reserved-seats-to-pti-backed-sic-latest-updates-2024-03-05-919975 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos