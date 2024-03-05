Asian markets were mixed after the release of the key policy statement, but iron futures in Dalian rose about 1 percent after a week of declines.

Li, who cast aside 30 years of tradition by not holding a news conference after the release of the business report, acknowledged the risks facing the world's second-largest economy.

The foundation for sustainable economic recovery and growth in China is not strong enough, as evidenced by the lack of effective demand, overcapacity in some sectors, low public expectations, and many persistent hidden risks and dangers. , he said in a speech at a meeting of Chinese leaders. 3,000 lawmakers in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, watched over by Mr. Xi.

Many of the Chinese government's key fiscal targets were similar to last year. Li has set the deficit-to-GDP ratio at 3 percent, an inflation target of 3 percent, and plans to create 12 million new urban jobs.

Beijing also announced plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($214 billion) in special treasury bonds.

The annual quota of local government bonds used to finance infrastructure development was set at 3.9 trillion yuan ($833 billion), slightly higher than the previous year and in line with economists' forecasts of around 4 000 billion yuan.

China's planned infrastructure spending will be closely watched by Australia, which is dependent on Beijing's appetite for iron ore, a key commodity for steelmaking. Iron futures prices fell last week after an expected surge in steel demand following the Lunar New Year holiday failed to materialize. Chinese steel mills are stockpiling iron ore, but there are concerns that a prolonged slowdown in real estate and construction could undermine demand.

Li said the Chinese government will refine its real estate policies and respond to developers' requests for financing to promote the healthy development of the real estate market, but did not outline a specific policy. He also said the government would make concerted efforts to defuse local government debt.

The real estate sector remains the biggest concern as large debt-ridden developers such as Evergrande fail to meet their payments, leaving work unfinished on millions of buildings.

China did not announce the name of a new foreign minister as expected at the meeting in Beijing, which is traditionally the forum for signaling changes in key personnel.

Liu Jianchao, head of the Communist Party's international department who visited Australia in November, is tipped as the favorite for the post. If his appointment is delayed, it clears the way for Wang Yi to travel to Australia as planned in the coming weeks. Mr Wang has served as foreign minister since Qin Gang's dismissal in June last year.

China announced a 7.2 percent increase in defense spending on Tuesday. Although the increase target is similar to last year, China's military spending exceeds that of most other major economies, a concern for Australia and other countries in the region.

Li said China will resolutely oppose separatist activities aimed at Taiwan's independence and external interference. The tone of his comments was harsher than that of his predecessor Li Keqiang, who used his speech last year to call for promoting the peaceful development of relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

China's economic challenges come at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. As Mr Li outlined plans to stabilize the economy of Australia's biggest trading partner, leaders of Southeast Asian countries debated China's intentions in the region at a key summit of ASEAN in Melbourne.

Mr. Xi is pressing ahead with ambitions to make China's economy more self-sufficient, as U.S.-led efforts to reduce its access to key technologies and break its grip on essential minerals add to economic pressures. Li also announced policies favoring electric vehicles on Tuesday, even as U.S. President Joe Biden this week ordered an investigation into whether Chinese electric vehicles pose a security risk.

China's latest GDP forecast of around 5 percent was in line with forecasts and compared with growth of 5.2 percent last year. Many economists outside China question the accuracy of the government data, saying growth last year could have been as low as 1.5 percent.

High local government debt is further affected by falling revenues from land sales, making it more difficult to maintain traditionally high levels of infrastructure investment.

At the same time, deflation is worsening, as the latest economic reports show, and this could be exacerbated if monetary policy is further eased.