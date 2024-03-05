Politics
Premier Li Qiang presented his first annual work report or budget
Asian markets were mixed after the release of the key policy statement, but iron futures in Dalian rose about 1 percent after a week of declines.
Li, who cast aside 30 years of tradition by not holding a news conference after the release of the business report, acknowledged the risks facing the world's second-largest economy.
The foundation for sustainable economic recovery and growth in China is not strong enough, as evidenced by the lack of effective demand, overcapacity in some sectors, low public expectations, and many persistent hidden risks and dangers. , he said in a speech at a meeting of Chinese leaders. 3,000 lawmakers in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, watched over by Mr. Xi.
Many of the Chinese government's key fiscal targets were similar to last year. Li has set the deficit-to-GDP ratio at 3 percent, an inflation target of 3 percent, and plans to create 12 million new urban jobs.
Beijing also announced plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($214 billion) in special treasury bonds.
The annual quota of local government bonds used to finance infrastructure development was set at 3.9 trillion yuan ($833 billion), slightly higher than the previous year and in line with economists' forecasts of around 4 000 billion yuan.
China's planned infrastructure spending will be closely watched by Australia, which is dependent on Beijing's appetite for iron ore, a key commodity for steelmaking. Iron futures prices fell last week after an expected surge in steel demand following the Lunar New Year holiday failed to materialize. Chinese steel mills are stockpiling iron ore, but there are concerns that a prolonged slowdown in real estate and construction could undermine demand.
Li said the Chinese government will refine its real estate policies and respond to developers' requests for financing to promote the healthy development of the real estate market, but did not outline a specific policy. He also said the government would make concerted efforts to defuse local government debt.
The real estate sector remains the biggest concern as large debt-ridden developers such as Evergrande fail to meet their payments, leaving work unfinished on millions of buildings.
China did not announce the name of a new foreign minister as expected at the meeting in Beijing, which is traditionally the forum for signaling changes in key personnel.
Liu Jianchao, head of the Communist Party's international department who visited Australia in November, is tipped as the favorite for the post. If his appointment is delayed, it clears the way for Wang Yi to travel to Australia as planned in the coming weeks. Mr Wang has served as foreign minister since Qin Gang's dismissal in June last year.
China announced a 7.2 percent increase in defense spending on Tuesday. Although the increase target is similar to last year, China's military spending exceeds that of most other major economies, a concern for Australia and other countries in the region.
Li said China will resolutely oppose separatist activities aimed at Taiwan's independence and external interference. The tone of his comments was harsher than that of his predecessor Li Keqiang, who used his speech last year to call for promoting the peaceful development of relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.
China's economic challenges come at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. As Mr Li outlined plans to stabilize the economy of Australia's biggest trading partner, leaders of Southeast Asian countries debated China's intentions in the region at a key summit of ASEAN in Melbourne.
Mr. Xi is pressing ahead with ambitions to make China's economy more self-sufficient, as U.S.-led efforts to reduce its access to key technologies and break its grip on essential minerals add to economic pressures. Li also announced policies favoring electric vehicles on Tuesday, even as U.S. President Joe Biden this week ordered an investigation into whether Chinese electric vehicles pose a security risk.
China's latest GDP forecast of around 5 percent was in line with forecasts and compared with growth of 5.2 percent last year. Many economists outside China question the accuracy of the government data, saying growth last year could have been as low as 1.5 percent.
High local government debt is further affected by falling revenues from land sales, making it more difficult to maintain traditionally high levels of infrastructure investment.
At the same time, deflation is worsening, as the latest economic reports show, and this could be exacerbated if monetary policy is further eased.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.afr.com/world/asia/china-sets-growth-target-of-5pc-despite-challenges-20240305-p5f9ye
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Premier Li Qiang presented his first annual work report or budget
- China sets economic growth target of around 5% but acknowledges it won't be easy to achieve
- Carrie Johnson shares precious photos of baby Frankie dressed for sweet outing
- Carolina Football brings in Eric Mele as a special teams analyst
- Google has squashed so many pixel bugs
- A M5.3 earthquake strikes the city of Qinghai, northwest China: CENC – CGTN
- Huge setback for Imran Khan as ECP denies reserved seats to PTI-backed SIC India TV
- India's Narendra Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as Prime Minister
- Ankara ready to give “new nightmares” to those who use terrorism to target Trkiye (President Erdogan)
- Busy Bollywood Babies Calendar for 2024!
- New publisher promises authors a cut of Lions profits
- New AI model diagnoses diseases by drawing visual maps