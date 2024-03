Narendra Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office

Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PPI/AFP/File A day after Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the country's 24th Prime Minister, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Pakistani Prime Minister on his second term as the country's chief executive. In a statement posted on the Indian Prime Minister's official X handle, Modi said, “Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on taking oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan.” The development comes a day after President Arif Alvi administered oath of office to Shehbaz after being elected prime minister for a second term following his 16-month tenure at the top post from April 2022 to August 2023. This is the second time that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president will serve the country as prime minister after securing 201 votes against his opponent from the Pakistan Tehreek-e Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). -Insaf (PTI), Omar. Ayub Khan who secured 92 votes in a hectic session of the lower house of Parliament. Previously, various world leaders and diplomats, including Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian Ebrahim Raisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Foreign Minister of United Kingdom David Cameron, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and others had also congratulated Shehbaz for taking charge of the country's executive branch. The United States expresses its willingness to work with the new government At the same time, the United States welcomed the return of Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister and assured that Washington would work with the new Pakistani government to “advance the common interests” of the two countries. “So I'm not going to talk about the new prime minister, but as we've said before, we value our long-standing partnership with Pakistan and have always viewed a strong, prosperous, democratic Pakistan as essential to U.S. interests and Pakistan., and our engagement with new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government will continue to focus on advancing these shared interests, State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said Monday during a briefing. “Pakistan is ready for greater progress” In a congratulatory message, China said on Monday that Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz, was poised to achieve greater progress in nation-building. We believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz and the new administration, Pakistan will be able to achieve greater harmony in nation building, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning. Congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on becoming prime minister, she said, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang had sent him congratulatory messages. The spokesperson said China welcomed the positive remarks made by the Pakistani Prime Minister on bilateral relations and the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative ( BIS). We welcome his positive statement regarding China-Pakistan relations and CPEC, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1164675-narendra-modi-congratulates-shehbaz-sharif-on-assuming-office The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos