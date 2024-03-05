Abbas in Turkey: aid to Gaza and Hamas-Fatah reconciliation on the agenda with Erdogan





ANKARA Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Turkey on Tuesday, for the first visit of this type since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, to discuss an aid mechanism for the Palestinians that would exceed Israeli authorizations. Ahead of the visit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that he and Abbas would examine steps that could be taken to end the massacre in Gaza and ensure the smooth delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave. Abbas is also expected to meet other Turkish officials during his three-day visit, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. Speaking on Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan suggested that Turkey could send humanitarian aid to Gaza without seeking permission from Israel. Citing his conversations with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum this weekend, Fidan said some countries were advocating acting unilaterally, deviating from the established practice of seeking Israeli permission for the shipment. help. We also support this view, he said. Because to wait for someone's permission before sending aid to Gaza is to be complicit in the slow and silent death of more than 2 million people. Fidan did not name the countries considering the idea, but such unilateral action would require Egypt's green light. Erdogan visited Cairo last month for the first time in more than a decade. Humanitarian aid to Gaza is currently delivered through the Rafah crossing linking the Palestinian enclave and Egypt. thanks to coordination between the Egyptian and Israeli authorities. Abbas and Erdogan also discuss reconciliation efforts between rival Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas, Fidan added. During the Palestinian leadership's previous visit to Turkey in July, Erdogan arranged a rare meeting between him and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. The war in Gaza torpedoed these efforts. But with the resignation of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh last week, the debate has resumed in favor of a technocratic government that would be acceptable to both Fatah and Hamas. Erdogan, considered a leading defender of the Palestinian cause, has been an outspoken critic of Israel throughout the war. The conflict derailed Turkish-Israeli détente, achieved in 2022 when the two countries fully restored diplomatic relations. After the war, relations deteriorated as Erdogan attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli military. In response, Israel announced in early October that it was reassessing its diplomatic relations with Turkey. Israel's ambassador to Ankara, Irit Lillian, left Ankara in October and has not yet returned. Turkey, in turn, reciprocated in November, recalling its ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar. This is a developing story and will be updated.

